Decatur County Sheriff's Department
Arrests
July 29
11:01 a.m.: Michele L. Shaver, 42, Greensburg, was arrested in the 900 block of W. Main Street on a preliminary charge of disorderly conduct.
4:01 p.m.: Sandra Irene Ray, 32, North Vernon, was arrested on two warrants alleging failure to appear.
5:25 p.m.: Jennifer Renee Edwards, 24, New Castle, was arrested on two warrants alleging probation violation.
7:18 p.m.: Virginia Kay Feaster, 31, Greensburg, was arrested in the 800 block of Briarwood Way on preliminary charges of domestic battery, neglect of a dependant, dealing/manufacturing meth, maintaining a common nuisance, and possession of meth.
7:30 p.m.: Alva L. Capps, 48, Westport, was arrested in the 12,000 block of S. CR 1050 W. on preliminary charges of maintaining a common nuisance, possession of meth, and possession of paraphernalia.
7:30 p.m.: Tina Foullois, 52, Westport, was arrested in the 12,000 block of S. CR 1050 W. on preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement, dealing/manufacturing meth, maintaining a common nuisance, and possession of meth. In addition, she was served an unspecified warrant and a warrant alleging failure to appear.
7:30 p.m.: Crystal Dawn Mellinger, 42, Columbus, was arrested in the 12,000 block of S. CR 1050 W. on preliminary charges of dealing/manufacturing meth, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of meth, and possession of paraphernalia.
8:51 p.m.: Stacy L. Hess, 37, New Point, was arrested in the 600 block of W. Park Road on an unspecified warrant.
10:36 p.m.: John Scott Jones, 42, Greensburg, was arrested at U.S. Hwy. 421 at the Flat Rock River bridge on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
July 30
12:54 a.m.: Kristin Nicole Jones, 29, Fairland, was arrested at Ind. 3 and CR 700 S. on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
Incidents
July 29
7:17 a.m.: Theft reported in the 8500 block of E. CR 215 S.
5:25 p.m.: Report of lines/poles down in the 400 block of W. Main Street, Westport.
5:26 p.m.: Report of lines/poles down at Mulberry and Elizabeth in Westport.
8:51 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 600 block of W. Park Road.
10:36 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at U.S. Hwy. 421 and CR 550 N.
Greensburg Police Department
July 29
7:06 a.m.: Burglary reported in the 1300 block of N. Park Street.
9:41 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 1000 block of N. Carver Street.
10:18 a.m.: Theft reported in the 900 block of W. Keegans Way.
12:10 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 700 block of N. Broadway Street.
12:39 p.m.: Theft reported in the 700 block of W. Main Street.
4:17 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 1900 block of N. Lincoln Street.
4:35 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 500 block of N. Ohio Street.
7:18 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 800 block of W. Briarwood Way.
8:24 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 800 block of W. Briarwood Way.
11:57 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported at Barachel and Nightingale
July 30
12:15 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 1000 block of N. Carver Street.
1:01 a.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.
Westport Marshal
July 29
1:29 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in 12,000 block of S. 1050 West.
St. Paul Fire
July 29
7:29 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported on I-74 near eastbound MM 128.
Westport Fire
July 29
5:25 p.m.: Lines/poles down reported in the 400 block of W. Main Street.
5:26 p.m.: Lines/poles down reported at Mulberry and Elizabeth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.