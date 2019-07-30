Decatur County Sheriff's Department

Arrests

July 29

11:01 a.m.: Michele L. Shaver, 42, Greensburg, was arrested in the 900 block of W. Main Street on a preliminary charge of disorderly conduct.

4:01 p.m.: Sandra Irene Ray, 32, North Vernon, was arrested on two warrants alleging failure to appear.

5:25 p.m.: Jennifer Renee Edwards, 24, New Castle, was arrested on two warrants alleging probation violation.

7:18 p.m.: Virginia Kay Feaster, 31, Greensburg, was arrested in the 800 block of Briarwood Way on preliminary charges of domestic battery, neglect of a dependant, dealing/manufacturing meth, maintaining a common nuisance, and possession of meth.

7:30 p.m.: Alva L. Capps, 48, Westport, was arrested in the 12,000 block of S. CR 1050 W. on preliminary charges of maintaining a common nuisance, possession of meth, and possession of paraphernalia.

7:30 p.m.: Tina Foullois, 52, Westport, was arrested in the 12,000 block of S. CR 1050 W. on preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement, dealing/manufacturing meth, maintaining a common nuisance, and possession of meth. In addition, she was served an unspecified warrant and a warrant alleging failure to appear.

7:30 p.m.: Crystal Dawn Mellinger, 42, Columbus, was arrested in the 12,000 block of S. CR 1050 W. on preliminary charges of dealing/manufacturing meth, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of meth, and possession of paraphernalia.

8:51 p.m.: Stacy L. Hess, 37, New Point, was arrested in the 600 block of W. Park Road on an unspecified warrant.

10:36 p.m.: John Scott Jones, 42, Greensburg, was arrested at U.S. Hwy. 421 at the Flat Rock River bridge on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.

July 30

12:54 a.m.: Kristin Nicole Jones, 29, Fairland, was arrested at Ind. 3 and CR 700 S. on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.

Incidents

July 29

7:17 a.m.: Theft reported in the 8500 block of E. CR 215 S.

5:25 p.m.: Report of lines/poles down in the 400 block of W. Main Street, Westport.

5:26 p.m.: Report of lines/poles down at Mulberry and Elizabeth in Westport.

8:51 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 600 block of W. Park Road.

10:36 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at U.S. Hwy. 421 and CR 550 N.

Greensburg Police Department

July 29

7:06 a.m.: Burglary reported in the 1300 block of N. Park Street.

9:41 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 1000 block of N. Carver Street.

10:18 a.m.: Theft reported in the 900 block of W. Keegans Way.

12:10 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 700 block of N. Broadway Street.

12:39 p.m.: Theft reported in the 700 block of W. Main Street.

4:17 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 1900 block of N. Lincoln Street.

4:35 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 500 block of N. Ohio Street.

7:18 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 800 block of W. Briarwood Way.

8:24 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 800 block of W. Briarwood Way.

11:57 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported at Barachel and Nightingale

July 30

12:15 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 1000 block of N. Carver Street.

1:01 a.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.

Westport Marshal

July 29

1:29 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in 12,000 block of S. 1050 West.

St. Paul Fire

July 29

7:29 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported on I-74 near eastbound MM 128.

Westport Fire

July 29

5:25 p.m.: Lines/poles down reported in the 400 block of W. Main Street.

5:26 p.m.: Lines/poles down reported at Mulberry and Elizabeth.

