Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Feb. 28
4:30 p.m.: Brooke E. Woodcock, 35, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
4:35 p.m.: Justin Ryan Jones, 28, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
9:15 p.m.: Troy Alan Taylor, 53, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
March 1
9:03 a.m.: John J. Mullins, 50, Brookville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
1:08 p.m.: Donald E. Kennedy, 43, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Greensburg Fire
March 1
3:30 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at CR 500N. and 150 W.
10:55 p.m.: Report of shots fired in the 2100 block of N. Edgewater Drive.
Letts Fire
Feb. 28
10:23 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 8900 block of S. CR 600 W.
Franklin Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Feb. 23
5:45 p.m.: Jamie A. Butler, 51, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana.
8:42 p.m.: Wesley A. Beesley, 42, Brookville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana and driving while suspended.
10:29 p.m.: Gary J. Black, 52, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, was arrested on a preliminary charge of institutional criminal mischief/damage to a structure for religious worship.
Feb. 25
7:43 a.m.: Savannah R. Hicks, 36, Metamora, was arrested on preliminary charges of failure to appear, criminal recklessness, resisting, and battery.
Feb. 26
4:58 p.m.: Robert Q. Edwards, 25, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana.
4:58 p.m.: Lukas R. Hall, 23, Metamora, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana.
8:22 p.m.: Patrick L. Atkins, 49, Laurel, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting, possession of meth, possession of cocaine or a narcotic, possession of marijuana, reckless driving, driving while suspended with a prior, possession of a syringe, obstruction, and dealing meth.
Feb. 27
9:55 a.m.: Trae D. Lakes, 32, Laurel, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Feb. 28
9:58 a.m.: Johnathan D. Rust, 26, Rushville, was arrested on an unspecified writ.
Ripley Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Feb. 28
4:49 p.m.: Paul W. Lovelace, 50, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.