Decatur County Sheriff's Department

Arrests

Sept. 12

4:31 p.m.: Ernest Eugene Tice, 46, Columbus, was arrested in the 900 block of S. CR 850 W. on preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct and intimidation.

7:30 p.m.: David Neil Oliver Jr., 42, Greensburg, was arrested in the 300 block of W. Fifth Street on a preliminary charge of probation violation.

8:37 p.m.: Kasey A. Barnard, 30, Greensburg, was arrested in the 200 block of E. Washington Street on an unspecified warrant.

11:22 p.m.: Jeremy E. Snow, 39, Greensburg, was arrested at Franklin and Main on an unspecified warrant.

Incidents

Sept. 12

12:23 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 3100 block of N. Ind. 3.

4:31 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 900 block of S. CR 850 W.

Greensburg Police Department

Sept. 12

8:28 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 600 block of E. Central Avenue.

9:12 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 1200 block of N. Lincoln Street.

11:17 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 300 block of N. Davidson Street.

9:37 p.m.: Disorderly person reported in the 1600 block of N. Tyrel Avenue.

St. Paul Marshal

Sept. 12

4:31 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 900 block of S. CR 850 W.

Tags

Recommended for you