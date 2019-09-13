Decatur County Sheriff's Department
Arrests
Sept. 12
4:31 p.m.: Ernest Eugene Tice, 46, Columbus, was arrested in the 900 block of S. CR 850 W. on preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct and intimidation.
7:30 p.m.: David Neil Oliver Jr., 42, Greensburg, was arrested in the 300 block of W. Fifth Street on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
8:37 p.m.: Kasey A. Barnard, 30, Greensburg, was arrested in the 200 block of E. Washington Street on an unspecified warrant.
11:22 p.m.: Jeremy E. Snow, 39, Greensburg, was arrested at Franklin and Main on an unspecified warrant.
Incidents
Sept. 12
12:23 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 3100 block of N. Ind. 3.
4:31 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 900 block of S. CR 850 W.
Greensburg Police Department
Sept. 12
8:28 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 600 block of E. Central Avenue.
9:12 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 1200 block of N. Lincoln Street.
11:17 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 300 block of N. Davidson Street.
9:37 p.m.: Disorderly person reported in the 1600 block of N. Tyrel Avenue.
St. Paul Marshal
Sept. 12
4:31 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 900 block of S. CR 850 W.
