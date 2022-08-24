Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Decatur Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Aug. 22

6:43 a.m.: Jillian Margret Coates, 38, Fairfield Towns, Ohio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of paraphernalia.

6:43 a.m.: Steven Vincent Hymer, 43, Liberty, Ohio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug.

Franklin Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Aug. 16

9:11 p.m.: Sally A. Young, 31, Laurel, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery and disorderly conduct.

Aug. 19

10 p.m.: Kyle T. Jackson, 19, Laurel, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting and obstruction.

Aug. 20

2:41 p.m.: Daryl L. Murrell, 59, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated and driving while suspended (with a prior).

Aug. 22

7:30 p.m.: Daniel R. Massey, 42, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended (with a prior).

Greensburg Fire

Aug. 22

2:19 p.m.: Gas leak/fire reported at 321 E. Washington Street.

8:34 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 1000 block of N. Montgomery Road.

Rush Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Aug. 22

4:48 p.m.: William Ray Kessler, 56, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.

4:58 p.m.: Patricia A. Kessler, 57, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.

7:11 p.m.: Jonathon Patrick Harpring, 19, Marion, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness (shooting a firearm into an inhabited structure) and minor in possession of alcohol.

Aug. 23

1:48 a.m.: Kitty Williamson, 28, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of vehicular theft and possession of marijuana.

11:42 a.m.: Joshua Wayne Gross, 40, Knightstown, was arrested on a preliminary charge of theft.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you