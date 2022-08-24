Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Aug. 22
6:43 a.m.: Jillian Margret Coates, 38, Fairfield Towns, Ohio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of paraphernalia.
6:43 a.m.: Steven Vincent Hymer, 43, Liberty, Ohio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug.
Franklin Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Aug. 16
9:11 p.m.: Sally A. Young, 31, Laurel, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery and disorderly conduct.
Aug. 19
10 p.m.: Kyle T. Jackson, 19, Laurel, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting and obstruction.
Aug. 20
2:41 p.m.: Daryl L. Murrell, 59, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated and driving while suspended (with a prior).
Aug. 22
7:30 p.m.: Daniel R. Massey, 42, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended (with a prior).
Greensburg Fire
Aug. 22
2:19 p.m.: Gas leak/fire reported at 321 E. Washington Street.
8:34 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 1000 block of N. Montgomery Road.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Aug. 22
4:48 p.m.: William Ray Kessler, 56, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.
4:58 p.m.: Patricia A. Kessler, 57, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.
7:11 p.m.: Jonathon Patrick Harpring, 19, Marion, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness (shooting a firearm into an inhabited structure) and minor in possession of alcohol.
Aug. 23
1:48 a.m.: Kitty Williamson, 28, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of vehicular theft and possession of marijuana.
11:42 a.m.: Joshua Wayne Gross, 40, Knightstown, was arrested on a preliminary charge of theft.
