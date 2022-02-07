Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Feb. 4
8:02 p.m.: Howard R. Sanders, 45, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of leaving the scene of a property damage accident and operating while intoxicated.
Feb. 5
10:27 p.m.: Gina Marie Pippin, 38, New Castle, was arrested on preliminary charges of refusal to identify and obstruction.
Feb. 6
2:39 p.m.: Liam Justin Krizman, 19, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
7:09 p.m.: Jerry T. Herbert, 72, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief.
Letts Fire
Feb. 4
7:37 p. m.: Fire mutual aid reported in the 1200 block of S. CR 1200 E. The Westport Fire Department was also dispatched.
Rush County Sheriff
Arrests
Feb. 1
7:38 p.m.: Aaron T. Hicks, 25, Louisville, Kentucky, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
Feb. 2
3:03 p.m.: Marshall Brady Robinson, 33, Laurel, was arrested on an unspecified writ.
7:11 p.m.: Christopher Lee Hammond, 31, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
9:36 p.m.: Robert Gene Farley, 74, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
Feb. 6
12:45 a.m.: David Ryan Drinkwater, 36, Fairland, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated and operating with a BAC of .15 or more.
5:49 p.m.: Douglas Elliot Simmermon, 19, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of criminal mischief.
10:27 p.m.: Dustin Rubendall, 21, Muncie, was arrested on preliminary charges of invasion of privacy and dealing marijuana.
