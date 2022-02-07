Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Decatur Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Feb. 4

8:02 p.m.: Howard R. Sanders, 45, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of leaving the scene of a property damage accident and operating while intoxicated.

Feb. 5

10:27 p.m.: Gina Marie Pippin, 38, New Castle, was arrested on preliminary charges of refusal to identify and obstruction.

Feb. 6

2:39 p.m.: Liam Justin Krizman, 19, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

7:09 p.m.: Jerry T. Herbert, 72, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief.

Letts Fire

Feb. 4

7:37 p. m.: Fire mutual aid reported in the 1200 block of S. CR 1200 E. The Westport Fire Department was also dispatched.

Rush County Sheriff

Arrests

Feb. 1

7:38 p.m.: Aaron T. Hicks, 25, Louisville, Kentucky, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.

Feb. 2

3:03 p.m.: Marshall Brady Robinson, 33, Laurel, was arrested on an unspecified writ.

7:11 p.m.: Christopher Lee Hammond, 31, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.

9:36 p.m.: Robert Gene Farley, 74, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.

Feb. 6

12:45 a.m.: David Ryan Drinkwater, 36, Fairland, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated and operating with a BAC of .15 or more.

5:49 p.m.: Douglas Elliot Simmermon, 19, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of criminal mischief.

10:27 p.m.: Dustin Rubendall, 21, Muncie, was arrested on preliminary charges of invasion of privacy and dealing marijuana.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you