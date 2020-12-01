Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Incidents
Nov. 30
12:48 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 3700 block of N. CR 150 W.
4:07 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the 10,000 block of S. CR 350 W.
Dec. 1
10:52 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 7700 block of E. Ind. 46.
8:33 p.m.: Vehicle theft reported at Crestwood Mobile Home Park, Lake McCoy.
Franklin Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Nov. 23
4:59 p.m.: Dalton C. Beard, 21, Sunman, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated/endangerment and operating while intoxicated resulting in bodily injury.
Nov. 26
7:14 p.m.: Scott R. Scheibly, 52, Harrison, Ohio, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
10:16 p.m.: Jacob J. Stewart, 21, W. Harrison, was arrested on a preliminary charge of public intoxication by drugs.
Nov. 27
12:45 p.m.: Guy W. Thomas, 45, Connersville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana/hashish and possession of meth.
1:57 p.m.: Lisa M. Bowles, 49, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended.
1:57 p.m.: Boyd T. Dye, 47, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana/hashish.
5:30 p.m.: Wyatt A. Phillips, 18, Laurel, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of alcohol by a minor, disorderly conduct, and battery.
5:36 p.m.: Jeremy D. Foreman, 47, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery, possession of marijuana/hashish, and possession of a Schedule I-V drug.
Greensburg Fire Dept.
Dec. 1
6:29 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 500 block of E. Baili Court.
Greensburg Police Dept.
Dec. 1
9:59 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 700 block of S. Broadway St.
Letts Fire Dept.
Nov. 30
4:07 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the 10,000 block of S. CR 350 W. Westport Fire Department was also dispatched.
Ripley Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Nov. 30
1:15 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 400 block of S. High St., Versailles.
6:18 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 3600 block of E. CR 1100 N., Batesville.
Dec. 1
8:49 p.m.: Death investigation reported in the 4400 block of E. CR 1150 N., Batesville.
Rush Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Dec. 1
7:12 a.m.: Jaron Riley Markland, 19, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of leaving the scene of an accident involving damage to a vehicle.
Dec. 2
2:57 a.m.: Chantell Lanae Stepp, 40, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of cocaine/meth/narcotics and possession of paraphernalia.
Westport Fire Dept.
Dec. 1
8:24 a.m.: Fire mutual aid reported near Hartsville, Bartholomew County.
