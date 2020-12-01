Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Decatur Co. Sheriff's Dept.

Incidents

Nov. 30

12:48 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 3700 block of N. CR 150 W.

4:07 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the 10,000 block of S. CR 350 W.

Dec. 1

10:52 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 7700 block of E. Ind. 46.

8:33 p.m.: Vehicle theft reported at Crestwood Mobile Home Park, Lake McCoy.

Franklin Co. Sheriff's Dept.

Nov. 23

4:59 p.m.: Dalton C. Beard, 21, Sunman, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated/endangerment and operating while intoxicated resulting in bodily injury.

Nov. 26

7:14 p.m.: Scott R. Scheibly, 52, Harrison, Ohio, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

10:16 p.m.: Jacob J. Stewart, 21, W. Harrison, was arrested on a preliminary charge of public intoxication by drugs.

Nov. 27

12:45 p.m.: Guy W. Thomas, 45, Connersville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana/hashish and possession of meth.

1:57 p.m.: Lisa M. Bowles, 49, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended.

1:57 p.m.: Boyd T. Dye, 47, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana/hashish.

5:30 p.m.: Wyatt A. Phillips, 18, Laurel, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of alcohol by a minor, disorderly conduct, and battery.

5:36 p.m.: Jeremy D. Foreman, 47, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery, possession of marijuana/hashish, and possession of a Schedule I-V drug.

Greensburg Fire Dept.

Dec. 1

6:29 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 500 block of E. Baili Court.

Greensburg Police Dept.

Dec. 1

9:59 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 700 block of S. Broadway St.

Letts Fire Dept.

Nov. 30

4:07 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the 10,000 block of S. CR 350 W. Westport Fire Department was also dispatched.

Ripley Co. Sheriff's Dept.

Nov. 30

1:15 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 400 block of S. High St., Versailles.

6:18 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 3600 block of E. CR 1100 N., Batesville.

Dec. 1

8:49 p.m.: Death investigation reported in the 4400 block of E. CR 1150 N., Batesville.

Rush Co. Sheriff's Dept.

Dec. 1

7:12 a.m.: Jaron Riley Markland, 19, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of leaving the scene of an accident involving damage to a vehicle.

Dec. 2

2:57 a.m.: Chantell Lanae Stepp, 40, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of cocaine/meth/narcotics and possession of paraphernalia.

Westport Fire Dept.

Dec. 1

8:24 a.m.: Fire mutual aid reported near Hartsville, Bartholomew County.

