Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
July 6
4:40 p.m.: Nichole L. Petro, 45, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of disorderly conduct, intimidation, and public intoxication.
10:09 p.m.: Norah Gayle Hauk, 28, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana and public intoxication.
July 7
10:50 a.m.: Blake Andrew Chauncy, 23, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery resulting in moderate injury and possession of meth.
11:33 a.m.: Carli Cheyenne Imel, 19, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery and possession of meth.
10:25 p.m.: Danny Ray Chambers, 57, Rossville, Georgia, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a Legend drug or precursor, possession of marijuana, possession of meth, and possession of paraphernalia.
10:25 p.m.: Charles Hoyt Sanders, 49, Ray City, Georgia, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.
July 8
3:19 a.m.: Emily Jo Butt, 41, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of intimidation and public intoxication.
Greensburg Fire
July 6
7:16 p.m.: Brush fire reported at 2211 N. Ind. 3 (Lee’s Inn).
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
June 30
12:38 a.m.: Lance M. Woskobojnik, 42, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated, operating with an ACE of .15% or more, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
11:32 a.m.: Clayton Wade Hamby, 21, Alexandria, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
11:41 a.m.: Billy Joe Noel, 47, Holton, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
11:59 a.m.: Jack Wayne Miller, 47, Milroy, was arrested on a preliminary charge of invasion of privacy.
4:52 p.m.: Stephen J. Skulborstad, 36, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated and operating with a ACE of .15% or more.
July 2
2:59 p.m.: Stephen Wayne Monday, 52, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness and operating while never obtaining a driver’s license.
July 4
6:28 p.m.: Ernest Lee Knight, 28, Carthage, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
July 5
9:26 a.m.: Brad Lee Williams, 44, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
10:29 p.m.: Jerry Raymond Chandler, 32, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of public intoxication and resisting.
10:30 a.m.: Kody Michael Peplinski, 26, Greenfield, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.