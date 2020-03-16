Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
March 13
8:28 a.m.: Michael A. Freeman II, 38, Sunman, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
10:27 a.m.: Timothy Burrell Watt, 61, Indianapolis, was arrested in the 600 block of S. Ireland Street on an unspecified warrant.
12:36 p.m.: Daniel G. Webb, 33, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
11:17 p.m.: Jeremiah Wayne Redd, 37, Greensburg, was arrested at Main and Broadway on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana/hashish, and public intoxication.
March 15
7:48 p.m.: Alicia Marie Lock, 36, Connersville, was arrested in the 1900 block of W. 11th Street on preliminary charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, and possession of meth.
7:48 p.m.: Even Logan Wolfe, 33, Connersville, was arrested in the 1900 block of W. 11th Street on preliminary charges of sex offender registration violation, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, and possession of meth.
9:35 p.m.: Norah-Gayle Hauk, 26, Greensburg, was arrested in the 600 block of W. Briarwood Way on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.
10:48 p.m.: Danny Ray Mitzimberg, 60, Bellefontaine, Ohio, was arrested at CR 150 W. and Deborah Drive on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
Greensburg Fire Department
March 13
11:33 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 300 block of E. Hendricks Street.
March 15
9:41 a.m.: Injury accident reported on I-74 at westbound MM 126. The St. Paul Fire Department was also dispatched to the scene.
