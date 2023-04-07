Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Burney Fire

April 6

10:27 a.m.: Fire investigation reported at N. 700 W. and W. 240 NW.

Decatur Co. Sheriff

Arrests

April 5

7:03 p.m.: Matthew Scott Anderson, 23, Muncie, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery, resisting, disorderly conduct, and public intoxication.

April 6

5:38 p.m.: Ashton Alice Ann Stolze, 30, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

10:29 p.m.: Larry G. Brown, 47, Fairland, was arrested on preliminary charges of obstruction, invasion of privacy and possession of paraphernalia.

Greensburg Fire

April 6

2:19 p.m.: Injury accident reported at Ind. 3 and Michigan Avenue.

St. Paul Fire

April 6

9:33 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the 7800 block of N. Old U.S. Hwy. 421.

