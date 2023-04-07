Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Burney Fire
April 6
10:27 a.m.: Fire investigation reported at N. 700 W. and W. 240 NW.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
April 5
7:03 p.m.: Matthew Scott Anderson, 23, Muncie, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery, resisting, disorderly conduct, and public intoxication.
April 6
5:38 p.m.: Ashton Alice Ann Stolze, 30, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
10:29 p.m.: Larry G. Brown, 47, Fairland, was arrested on preliminary charges of obstruction, invasion of privacy and possession of paraphernalia.
Greensburg Fire
April 6
2:19 p.m.: Injury accident reported at Ind. 3 and Michigan Avenue.
St. Paul Fire
April 6
9:33 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the 7800 block of N. Old U.S. Hwy. 421.
