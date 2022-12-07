Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Dec. 5
11:37 p.m.: Ismael Enriquez Rojas, 39, West Chester, Ohio, was arrested on preliminary charges of neglect of a dependant and operating while intoxicated.
Dec. 6
4:51 p.m.: Charles L. Bowles, 52, Westport, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
Dec. 7
12:38 a.m.: Arnulfo Gonzales Vaquez, 35, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while never obtaining a license (second offense) and operating while intoxicated.
Greensburg Fire
Dec. 6
6:41 a.m.: Fire investigation reported at 759 S. Jordan Drive.
1:03 p.m.: Injury accident reported at Ind. 46 and 350 E.
7:21 p.m.: Property damage accident reported in the Walmart Super Center parking lot.
9:04 p.m.: Property damage accident reported at Ind. 46 and 350 E.
Ripley Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Dec. 6
11:31 p.m.: Brian C. Partin, 39, Batesville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
