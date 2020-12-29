Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Batesville Police Dept.
Dec. 28
12:02 p.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of S. Main St.
3:49 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 200 block of Country Club Dr.
Decatur Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Arrests
Dec. 28
4:12 p.m.: Jason Scott Clark, 46, Madison, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Greensburg Police Dept.
Dec. 28
8:11 p.m.: Overdose reported in the 400 block of S. Monfort St.
Ripley Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Dec. 28
9:15 a.m.: Theft reported in the 1000 block of N. CR 625 E., Milan.
9:24 a.m.: Overdose reported in the 6800 block of E. CR 700 N., Milan.
2:28 p.m.: Fight reported in the 100 block of S. Main St., Versailles.
Westport Fire Dept.
Dec. 28
7:08 p.m.: Illegal burn reported in the 600 block of E. Schott St.
