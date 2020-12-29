Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Batesville Police Dept.

Dec. 28

12:02 p.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of S. Main St.

3:49 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 200 block of Country Club Dr.

Decatur Co. Sheriff's Dept.

Arrests

Dec. 28

4:12 p.m.: Jason Scott Clark, 46, Madison, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Greensburg Police Dept.

Dec. 28

8:11 p.m.: Overdose reported in the 400 block of S. Monfort St.

Ripley Co. Sheriff's Dept.

Dec. 28

9:15 a.m.: Theft reported in the 1000 block of N. CR 625 E., Milan.

9:24 a.m.: Overdose reported in the 6800 block of E. CR 700 N., Milan.

2:28 p.m.: Fight reported in the 100 block of S. Main St., Versailles.

Westport Fire Dept.

Dec. 28

7:08 p.m.: Illegal burn reported in the 600 block of E. Schott St.

