Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Decatur Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Oct. 1

8:16 a.m.: Tiffany Renee Ingram, 31, Rushville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

5:56 p.m.: Robyn R. Keillor, 59, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of motor vehicle habitual violator/lifetime.

7:40 p.m.: Charles Albert Black IV, 36, Fostoria, Ohio, was arrested for operating without ever having obtained a license/second offense.

9:17 p.m.: Fairon Ray Jones, 26, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

11:29 p.m.: Susan A. Guffey, 39, New Castle, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Oct. 2

Midnight: Garrett Michael Burkhart, 23, Batesville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction.

5:08 p.m.: Paul Maxwell Swango, 36, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16 years of age.

5:27 p.m.: Kevin Lyle Anderson, 28, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction.

7:20 p.m.: Victoria A. Jennings, 59, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction.

Oct. 3

2:34 a.m.: James Arthur Melton, 40, Scipio, was arrested on preliminary charges of reckless driving and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.

4:12 a.m.: Chester Flannery, 34, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.

Franklin Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Sept. 27

4:08 p.m.: Evan J. Watkins, 31, Brookville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

7:17 p.m.: Anthony J. Blevins, 26, Brookville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth; possession of a handgun without a license; possession of a Schedule I, II, III, IV or IV drug; and possession of paraphernalia.

Sept. 30

Oct. 1

7 a.m.: Scott M. Sams, 58, Laurel, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery and interfering with the reporting of a crime.

7:52 p.m.: Jamie L. Ladd, 45, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana.

Oct. 2

7:38 p.m.: Jamie R. Hunter, 43, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.

11:38 p.m.: Jason L. Burton, 46, Rushville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Oct. 3

9:30 a.m.: Betty J. Gillespie, 43, Brookville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Oct. 4

11:55 a.m.: Philip M. Cornelius, 45, Brookville, was arrested on an unspecified writ.

Greensburg Fire Dept.

Oct. 1

1:05 p.m.: Structure fire reported at 1700 N. Lincoln Street Aldi’s).

Trending Video

Recommended for you