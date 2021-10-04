Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Oct. 1
8:16 a.m.: Tiffany Renee Ingram, 31, Rushville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
5:56 p.m.: Robyn R. Keillor, 59, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of motor vehicle habitual violator/lifetime.
7:40 p.m.: Charles Albert Black IV, 36, Fostoria, Ohio, was arrested for operating without ever having obtained a license/second offense.
9:17 p.m.: Fairon Ray Jones, 26, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
11:29 p.m.: Susan A. Guffey, 39, New Castle, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Oct. 2
Midnight: Garrett Michael Burkhart, 23, Batesville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction.
5:08 p.m.: Paul Maxwell Swango, 36, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16 years of age.
5:27 p.m.: Kevin Lyle Anderson, 28, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction.
7:20 p.m.: Victoria A. Jennings, 59, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction.
Oct. 3
2:34 a.m.: James Arthur Melton, 40, Scipio, was arrested on preliminary charges of reckless driving and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
4:12 a.m.: Chester Flannery, 34, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.
Franklin Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Sept. 27
4:08 p.m.: Evan J. Watkins, 31, Brookville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
7:17 p.m.: Anthony J. Blevins, 26, Brookville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth; possession of a handgun without a license; possession of a Schedule I, II, III, IV or IV drug; and possession of paraphernalia.
Sept. 30
Oct. 1
7 a.m.: Scott M. Sams, 58, Laurel, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery and interfering with the reporting of a crime.
7:52 p.m.: Jamie L. Ladd, 45, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana.
Oct. 2
7:38 p.m.: Jamie R. Hunter, 43, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
11:38 p.m.: Jason L. Burton, 46, Rushville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Oct. 3
9:30 a.m.: Betty J. Gillespie, 43, Brookville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Oct. 4
11:55 a.m.: Philip M. Cornelius, 45, Brookville, was arrested on an unspecified writ.
Greensburg Fire Dept.
Oct. 1
1:05 p.m.: Structure fire reported at 1700 N. Lincoln Street Aldi’s).
