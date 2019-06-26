Decatur County Sheriff's Department
Arrests
June 25
6:09 a.m.: Tiffany Christine Thomas, 35, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of a syringe. She also faces two preliminary counts of probation violation.
1:21 p.m.: Ryan W. Bales, 36, North Vernon, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
8:31 p.m.: Benjamin S. Thayer, 28, North Vernon, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
Incidents
June 25
6:09 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 100 block of E. CR 580 N.
8:46 a.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 4300 block of S. CR 220 SW.
Greensburg Police Department
June 25
9:33 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 300 block of Smith Road.
10:14 a.m.: Theft reported in the 300 block of E. 10th Street.
12:22 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 600 block of E. Washington Street.
4:20 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 500 block of N. Anderson Street.
5:09 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 200 block of W. Fifth Street.
6:36 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 1200 block of S. Millhousen Road.
7:50 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 1500 block of Aspen Lane.
10:58 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 300 block of S. East Street.
11:58 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 2700 block of N. Michigan Avenue.
