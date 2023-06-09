Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Burney Fire
June 7
8:11 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 1200 block of S. CR 1050 W. Greensburg Fire was also dispatched.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
June 7
2:18 p.m.: Cory Joe Smart, 38, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a syringe, possession of meth, and possession of a Schedule V.A.M. drug.
June 8
8:06 p.m.: Shannon Dean Ogle, 53, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
Greensburg Fire
June 8
2 a.m.: Fire/gas leak reported at KOVA Fertilizer, 1330 N. Anderson Street, Greensburg.
12:37 p.m.: Injury accident reported on I-74 at westbound milemarker 129. St. Paul Fire also dispatched.
1:01 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at 413 E. Fifth Street, Greensburg.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
June 6
2:41 p.m.: Dillon Jerome Richardson, 37, Shelbyville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of professional timber buyer registration/inspection violation.
June 7
2:57 p.m.: Sean David Kidd, 46, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of theft.
June 9
2:53 a.m.: Robert Ernest Wilson Jr., 29, Carthage, was arrested on preliminary charges of disorderly conduct and criminal recklessness.
Westport Fire
June 8
5:26 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the 3200 block of W. CR 1100 S.
