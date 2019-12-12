Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
Dec. 11
11:52 p.m.: Dawn Spaulding, 22, Butlerville, was arrested at CR 60 E. and 400 S. on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
Dec. 12
Midnight: Mark Joseph Askins, 47, Greensburg, was arrested in the 7000 block of N. CR 650 W. on an unspecified warrant.
Midnight: Charlotte A. Disbro, 39, Versailles, was arrested in the 7000 block of N. CR 650 W. on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
Midnight: Stacy Nicole Hyden, 45, St. Paul, was arrested in the 7000 block of N. CR 650 W. on a preliminary charge of maintaining a common nuisance.
Incidents
Dec. 11
12:45 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported on I-74 at eastbound MM 135.
6:51 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 7000 block of N. CR 650 W.
11:52 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at CR 60 E. and 400 S.
Greensburg Police Department
Dec. 11
3:20 p.m.: Battery reported in the 1000 block of N. Michigan Avenue.
4:49 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 300 block of S. Franklin Street.
5:25 p.m.: Theft reported in the 400 block of W. Main Street.
5:31 p.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 800 block of N. Anderson Street.
6:49 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 1600 block of N. Tyrel Avenue.
9:10 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 900 block of W. Gaston Drive.
10:04 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 100 block of E. 10th Street.
10:37 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Ireland and Sheridan.
Adams Fire Department
Dec. 11
6:22 p.m.: Brush fire reported in the 7700 block of N. CR 150 W.
Greensburg Fire Department
Dec. 11
12:45 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported on I-74 at eastbound MM 135.
Dec. 12
2:44 a.m.: Fire alarm reported in the 1200 block of N. Broadway Street.
