Decatur County Sheriff’s Department

Arrests

Dec. 11

11:52 p.m.: Dawn Spaulding, 22, Butlerville, was arrested at CR 60 E. and 400 S. on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.

Dec. 12

Midnight: Mark Joseph Askins, 47, Greensburg, was arrested in the 7000 block of N. CR 650 W. on an unspecified warrant.

Midnight: Charlotte A. Disbro, 39, Versailles, was arrested in the 7000 block of N. CR 650 W. on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.

Midnight: Stacy Nicole Hyden, 45, St. Paul, was arrested in the 7000 block of N. CR 650 W. on a preliminary charge of maintaining a common nuisance.

Incidents

Dec. 11

12:45 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported on I-74 at eastbound MM 135.

6:51 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 7000 block of N. CR 650 W.

11:52 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at CR 60 E. and 400 S.

Greensburg Police Department

Dec. 11

3:20 p.m.: Battery reported in the 1000 block of N. Michigan Avenue.

4:49 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 300 block of S. Franklin Street.

5:25 p.m.: Theft reported in the 400 block of W. Main Street.

5:31 p.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 800 block of N. Anderson Street.

6:49 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 1600 block of N. Tyrel Avenue.

9:10 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 900 block of W. Gaston Drive.

10:04 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 100 block of E. 10th Street.

10:37 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Ireland and Sheridan.

Adams Fire Department

Dec. 11

6:22 p.m.: Brush fire reported in the 7700 block of N. CR 150 W.

Greensburg Fire Department

Dec. 11

12:45 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported on I-74 at eastbound MM 135.

Dec. 12

2:44 a.m.: Fire alarm reported in the 1200 block of N. Broadway Street.

