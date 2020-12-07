Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Batesville Police Dept.

Dec. 5

10:04 p.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 100 block of E. CR 700 S., Versailles.

Decatur Co. Sheriff's Dept.

Arrests

Dec. 4

4:11 p.m.: Alex Michael Pennycuff, 29, Butlerville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Dec. 6

6:59 a.m.: Brook Nicole Blankenship, 22, North Vernon, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger less than 18 years of age.

Dec. 7

1:37 a.m.: Douglas R. McGinnis Jr., 54, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Incidents

Dec. 4

11:28 a.m.: Illegal dumping reported in the 3900 block of S. CR 600 W.

Dec. 5

8:31 a.m.: Theft reported in the 2200 block of E. CR 700 S.

Dec. 6

6:20 a.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 100 block of N. Webster St., St. Paul.

12:53 p.m.: Residential entry reported in the 4500 block of W. CR 300 N.

5:31 p.m.: Theft reported in the 2300 block of E. CR 700 S.

10:48 p.m.: Shots fired reported in the 7000 block of E. CR 640 N.

Greensburg Police Dept.

Dec. 4

6 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 700 block of S. Broadway St.

11:21 a.m.: Theft reported in the 2000 block of N. Gaston Dr.

11:07 p.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of W. Walnut St.

Dec. 5

1:39 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 900 block of E. Elmwood Court.

5:45 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 300 block of N. Davidson St.

2:22 p.m.: Theft reported in the 2100 block of N. Northgate Dr.

6:28 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1700 block of N. Kaleigh Lane.

7:23 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 500 block of N. Ohio St.

8:22 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 2000 block of N. Gaston Dr.

10:07 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 2000 block of N. Dogwood Court.

Dec. 6

4:20 p.m.: Theft reported in the 300 block of E. 10th St.

Ripley Co. Sheriff's Dept.

Dec. 4

7:25 p.m.: Child abuse reported in the 4600 block of E. Morris Huenefeld St., Batesville.

11:41 p.m.: Fight reported in the 5900 block of E. Main St., Versailles.

Dec. 5

5:48 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 500 block of S. High St., Versailles.

1:04 p.m.: Theft reported in the 3600 block of E. CR 200 S., Dillsboro.

10:04 p.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 100 block of E. CR 700 S., Versailles.

Dec. 6

12:55 p.m.: Battery reported in the 300 block of S. Meridian St., Sunman.

4:35 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 400 block of W. Tanglewood Road, Versailles.

4:53 p.m.: Animal abuse reported in the 3000 block of N. Finks Road, Osgood.

Rush Co. Sheriff's Dept.

Dec. 4

12:32 p.m.: Joseph Patrick DeWayne Dupree, 38, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.

4:01 p.m.: Robert Allen Bubby Miller, 21, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of disorderly conduct and battery.

4:22 p.m.: Jessica R. Lacy, 25, Richmond, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.

Dec. 5

4:57 p.m.: Brian M. Anderson, 35, Greenwood, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of paraphernalia and operating while intoxicated.

Dec. 7

3:16 a.m.: Brian M. Hoover, 36, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended.

Westport Marshal

Dec. 4

11:45 a.m.: Theft reported in the 500 block of N. Ind. 3.

