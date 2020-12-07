Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Batesville Police Dept.
Dec. 5
10:04 p.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 100 block of E. CR 700 S., Versailles.
Decatur Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Arrests
Dec. 4
4:11 p.m.: Alex Michael Pennycuff, 29, Butlerville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Dec. 6
6:59 a.m.: Brook Nicole Blankenship, 22, North Vernon, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger less than 18 years of age.
Dec. 7
1:37 a.m.: Douglas R. McGinnis Jr., 54, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Incidents
Dec. 4
11:28 a.m.: Illegal dumping reported in the 3900 block of S. CR 600 W.
Dec. 5
8:31 a.m.: Theft reported in the 2200 block of E. CR 700 S.
Dec. 6
6:20 a.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 100 block of N. Webster St., St. Paul.
12:53 p.m.: Residential entry reported in the 4500 block of W. CR 300 N.
5:31 p.m.: Theft reported in the 2300 block of E. CR 700 S.
10:48 p.m.: Shots fired reported in the 7000 block of E. CR 640 N.
Greensburg Police Dept.
Dec. 4
6 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 700 block of S. Broadway St.
11:21 a.m.: Theft reported in the 2000 block of N. Gaston Dr.
11:07 p.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of W. Walnut St.
Dec. 5
1:39 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 900 block of E. Elmwood Court.
5:45 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 300 block of N. Davidson St.
2:22 p.m.: Theft reported in the 2100 block of N. Northgate Dr.
6:28 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1700 block of N. Kaleigh Lane.
7:23 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 500 block of N. Ohio St.
8:22 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 2000 block of N. Gaston Dr.
10:07 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 2000 block of N. Dogwood Court.
Dec. 6
4:20 p.m.: Theft reported in the 300 block of E. 10th St.
Ripley Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Dec. 4
7:25 p.m.: Child abuse reported in the 4600 block of E. Morris Huenefeld St., Batesville.
11:41 p.m.: Fight reported in the 5900 block of E. Main St., Versailles.
Dec. 5
5:48 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 500 block of S. High St., Versailles.
1:04 p.m.: Theft reported in the 3600 block of E. CR 200 S., Dillsboro.
Dec. 6
12:55 p.m.: Battery reported in the 300 block of S. Meridian St., Sunman.
4:35 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 400 block of W. Tanglewood Road, Versailles.
4:53 p.m.: Animal abuse reported in the 3000 block of N. Finks Road, Osgood.
Rush Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Dec. 4
12:32 p.m.: Joseph Patrick DeWayne Dupree, 38, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
4:01 p.m.: Robert Allen Bubby Miller, 21, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of disorderly conduct and battery.
4:22 p.m.: Jessica R. Lacy, 25, Richmond, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
Dec. 5
4:57 p.m.: Brian M. Anderson, 35, Greenwood, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of paraphernalia and operating while intoxicated.
Dec. 7
3:16 a.m.: Brian M. Hoover, 36, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended.
Westport Marshal
Dec. 4
11:45 a.m.: Theft reported in the 500 block of N. Ind. 3.
