Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Clarksburg Fire

June 15

2:27 p.m.: Injury accident reported at Ind. 3 and CR 650 N. Greensburg and Letts Fire also dispatched.

5:23 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 6000 block of N. Ind. 3. Greensburg also dispatched.

Decatur Co. Sheriff

Arrests

June 15

12:08 p.m.: Sara Hornsby, 41, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested on preliminary charges of theft, possession of cocaine or a narcotic and possession of paraphernalia.

2:30 p.m.: Raymond Lee Beck Jr., 42, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested on preliminary charges of theft, possession of cocaine or a narcotic and possession of paraphernalia.

9:19 p.m.: Frederick J. Tickle, 55, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and violation of driving conditions.

Greensburg Fire

June 15

9:24 a.m.: Fire investigation reported at 324 N Carver Street.

Rush Co. Sheriff

Arrests

June 12

12:39 p.m.: Jesse Marie Archer, 34, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

June 15

12:58 p.m.: Brandon Eugene Mansfield, 23, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of failure to disclose requested information, public intoxication, resisting, disorderly conduct and battery.

4:24 p.m.: Adam Wayne Keith, 36, address not listed, was arrested on preliminary charges of intimidation and harassment.

June 16

12:41 a.m.: Brandon Lyn Smiley, 30, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of invasion of privacy and harassment.

12:57 a.m.: Taylor Wayne Ray, 28, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of intimidation, criminal trespass, domestic battery, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

