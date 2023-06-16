Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Clarksburg Fire
June 15
2:27 p.m.: Injury accident reported at Ind. 3 and CR 650 N. Greensburg and Letts Fire also dispatched.
5:23 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 6000 block of N. Ind. 3. Greensburg also dispatched.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
June 15
12:08 p.m.: Sara Hornsby, 41, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested on preliminary charges of theft, possession of cocaine or a narcotic and possession of paraphernalia.
2:30 p.m.: Raymond Lee Beck Jr., 42, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested on preliminary charges of theft, possession of cocaine or a narcotic and possession of paraphernalia.
9:19 p.m.: Frederick J. Tickle, 55, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and violation of driving conditions.
Greensburg Fire
June 15
9:24 a.m.: Fire investigation reported at 324 N Carver Street.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
June 12
12:39 p.m.: Jesse Marie Archer, 34, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
June 15
12:58 p.m.: Brandon Eugene Mansfield, 23, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of failure to disclose requested information, public intoxication, resisting, disorderly conduct and battery.
4:24 p.m.: Adam Wayne Keith, 36, address not listed, was arrested on preliminary charges of intimidation and harassment.
June 16
12:41 a.m.: Brandon Lyn Smiley, 30, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of invasion of privacy and harassment.
12:57 a.m.: Taylor Wayne Ray, 28, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of intimidation, criminal trespass, domestic battery, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.