Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Feb. 23
4:33 p.m.: Thomas D. Pogue Jr., 33, St. Paul, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Greensburg Fire
Feb. 23
2:54 p.m.: First investigation reported at 611 N. Lincoln Street. Tax records indicate the property is owned by Adrian Caster of St. Paul.
Feb. 24
12:40 a.m.: Vehicle fire reported at Ind. 3 and Michigan Road.
1:09 p.m.: Alejandra Carolina Romero-Hernandez, 20, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of deception.
1:55 p.m.: Tonya L. Steinhorst, 50, Clarksburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal trespass and possession of meth.
3:59 p.m.: Kevin Tyler Ruble, 28, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
5:32 p.m.: Jacob Christopher Lovins, 30, Batesville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Feb. 23
3:26 p.m.: Joshua Michael Skiles, 40, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of probation violation and domestic battery.
5:10 p.m.: Abigail Burnett, 33, Carthage, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
Feb. 24
6:25 p.m.: Bart W. Wade, 40, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of pre-trial release violation.
6:49 p.m.: Dennis D. Dykes, 40, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
