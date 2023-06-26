Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.
June 23
8:11 p.m.: Injury accident reported at Ind. 3 and 46. Greensburg Fire was also dispatched.
June 25
Property damage accident reported on E. CR 800 N.
Arrests June 23
6:03 p.m.: Arnol Josue Morales-Caceres, 22, Nashville, Tennessee, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of stolen property.
8:28 p.m.: Michael Allen Roger Farquer, 30, Shelbyville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a syringe, possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, and public intoxication.
June 25
8:43 a.m.: Tiffany A. Wilson, 48, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of vehicle theft.
June 23
6:49 p.m.: Injury accident reported at U.S. Hwy. 421 and CR 700 N. St. Paul Fire also dispatched.
June 24
11:02 a.m.: Fire investigation reported on I-74 near eastbound milemarker 138.
11:12 a.m.: Structure fire reported at Tim’s Wrecker Service, 806 W. Washington Street.
June 25
8:39 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at 2013 Dogwood Court.
June 23
8:35 a.m.: Vehicle fire reported at CR 400 S. and 450 W.
Arrests June 23
4:58 p.m.: Elizabeth A. Brown, 37, Plainfield, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated, operating while intoxicated with a prior, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and operating with a controlled substance in her body.
9:22 p.m.: Benjamin Eric Crowder, 41, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended with a prior.
June 24
1:02 a.m.: John Robert Copple, 55, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
June 23
2:16 p.m.: Illegal burn reported in the 7700 block of W. CR 550 N.
