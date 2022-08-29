Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Clarksburg Fire
Aug. 26
1:52 p.m.: Brush fire reported at CR 200 E. and 580 N. Greensburg Fire also dispatched.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Aug. 26
9:44 p.m.: Amy Beth Kissel, 53, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated with a passenger less than 18 years of age.
Aug. 27
12:50 a.m.: Maria Ann McMillian, 23, North Vernon, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana.
4:56 p.m.: Timothy J. Giddings, 48, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of theft and possession of marijuana.
7:35 p.m.: Asher Ray Burns, 49, Seymour, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
Aug. 28
2:08 a.m.: Seth Kenneth Ebert, 28, Shelbyville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating with a BAC of .15 or more.
2:56 a.m.: Ty Allan Mourey, 27, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting, driving while suspended (with a prior), and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
Greensburg Fire
Aug. 26
8:10 a.m.: Injury accident reported at Park and Michigan.
Aug. 27
6:48 p.m.: Structure fire reported at 101 S. Wilder Street. Tax records indicate this property is owned by Patricia Whitacre.
Millhousen Fire
Aug. 27
2:19 p.m.: Brush fire reported in the 3500 block of S. CR 300 E. Napoleon Fire also dispatched.
Westport Fire
Aug. 27
3:14 p.m.: Illegal burn reported at Main and Dean.
