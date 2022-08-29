Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Clarksburg Fire

Aug. 26

1:52 p.m.: Brush fire reported at CR 200 E. and 580 N. Greensburg Fire also dispatched.

Decatur Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Aug. 26

9:44 p.m.: Amy Beth Kissel, 53, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated with a passenger less than 18 years of age.

Aug. 27

12:50 a.m.: Maria Ann McMillian, 23, North Vernon, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana.

4:56 p.m.: Timothy J. Giddings, 48, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of theft and possession of marijuana.

7:35 p.m.: Asher Ray Burns, 49, Seymour, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.

Aug. 28

2:08 a.m.: Seth Kenneth Ebert, 28, Shelbyville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating with a BAC of .15 or more.

2:56 a.m.: Ty Allan Mourey, 27, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting, driving while suspended (with a prior), and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.

Greensburg Fire

Aug. 26

8:10 a.m.: Injury accident reported at Park and Michigan.

Aug. 27

6:48 p.m.: Structure fire reported at 101 S. Wilder Street. Tax records indicate this property is owned by Patricia Whitacre.

Millhousen Fire

Aug. 27

2:19 p.m.: Brush fire reported in the 3500 block of S. CR 300 E. Napoleon Fire also dispatched.

Westport Fire

Aug. 27

3:14 p.m.: Illegal burn reported at Main and Dean.

