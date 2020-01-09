Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
Jan. 8
9:26 a.m.: Steven George Gabbard, 36, Greensburg, was arrested on on an unspecified warrant.
12:24 p.m.: Samantha Marie Kay Wolford, 27, Greensburg, was arrested in the 200 block of E. First Street on a preliminary charge of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death.
10:51 p.m.: Karen Renee Berry, 45, Shelbyville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Incidents
Jan. 8
1:30 p.m.: Brush fire reported in the 6100 block of S. CR 850 W.
1:36 p.m.: Dispute reported on SW Wrenn Parkway.
2:52 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 9300 block of W CR 1400 S.
8:15 p.m.: Residential entry reported in the 1100 block of S. CR 850 W.
8:56 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 5200 block of S. U.S. 421.
Greensburg Police Department
Jan. 8
2:06 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 300 block of E. Fourth Street.
9:34 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 200 block of W. North Street.
Jan. 9
12:20 a.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 1400 block of W. Ashford Drive.
Westport Marshal
Jan. 8
7:05 p.m.: Shots fired reported in the 200 block of S. Poplar Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.