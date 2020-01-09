Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Decatur County Sheriff’s Department

Arrests

Jan. 8

9:26 a.m.: Steven George Gabbard, 36, Greensburg, was arrested on on an unspecified warrant.

12:24 p.m.: Samantha Marie Kay Wolford, 27, Greensburg, was arrested in the 200 block of E. First Street on a preliminary charge of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death.

10:51 p.m.: Karen Renee Berry, 45, Shelbyville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Incidents

Jan. 8

1:30 p.m.: Brush fire reported in the 6100 block of S. CR 850 W.

1:36 p.m.: Dispute reported on SW Wrenn Parkway.

2:52 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 9300 block of W CR 1400 S.

8:15 p.m.: Residential entry reported in the 1100 block of S. CR 850 W.

8:56 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 5200 block of S. U.S. 421.

Greensburg Police Department

Jan. 8

2:06 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 300 block of E. Fourth Street.

9:34 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 200 block of W. North Street.

Jan. 9

12:20 a.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 1400 block of W. Ashford Drive.

Westport Marshal

Jan. 8

7:05 p.m.: Shots fired reported in the 200 block of S. Poplar Street.

