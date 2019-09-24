Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
Sept. 23
5:23 a.m.: Sanya Nicole Smith, 23, Greensburg, was arrested in the 600 block of W. Briarwood Way on preliminary charges of neglect of a dependant, possession of meth, and possession of paraphernalia.
3:07 p.m.: Paige Marie Allen, 24, Greensburg, was arrested in the 2000 block of N. Magnolia Court on preliminary charges of neglect of a dependant, possession of marijuana/hashish, maintaining a common nuisance, and possession of paraphernalia.
3:07 p.m.: Weldon Chase Willey, 20, Greensburg, was arrested in the 2000 block of N. Magnolia Court on preliminary charges of neglect of a dependant, possession of marijuana/hashish, maintaining a common nuisance, and possession of paraphernalia.
3:07 p.m.: Brian Keith Woosley, 19, Westport, was arrested in the 2000 block of N. Magnolia Court on preliminary charges of neglect of a dependant, possession of marijuana/hashish, maintaining a common nuisance, and possession of paraphernalia.
6:42 p.m.: Chad A. Bowen, 27, Greensburg, was arrested at Greensburg Walmart Super Center on a preliminary charge of theft.
6:42 p.m.: Analee Rae Powers, 18, Greensburg, was arrested at Greensburg Walmart Super Center on preliminary charges of criminal trespass and theft.
8:14 p.m.: Jorden Tyson Baker, 19, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
10 p.m.: Noe G.J. Santiago, 26, address not listed, was arrested on I-74 at MM 134 on preliminary charges of reckless driving, driving without a license, operating while intoxicated, and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
10:45 p.m.: Charles Johnson, 333, Indianapolis, was arrested at CR 200 W. and Park Road on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
Incidents
Sept. 23
10:05 a.m.: Dispute reported in the 400 block of E. North Street.
Greensburg Police Department
Sept. 23
5:23 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 600 block of W. Briarwood Way.
8:53 a.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of S. Franklin Street.
9:27 a.m.: Fight reported in the 200 block of W. Second Street.
2:49 p.m.: Theft reported in the 300 block of W. Sheridan Street.
3:07 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 2000 block of N. Magnolia Court.
4:01 p.m.: Domestic reported inthe 1400 block of W. Brockworth Drive.
6:12 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 900 block of W. Briarwood Way.
8:31 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 1700 block of N. Oakmont Avenue.
8:54 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 300 block of S. Franklin Street.
9:54 p.m.: Theft reported in the 800 block of W. Briarwood Way.
Sept. 24
12:22 a.m.: Trespassing reported in the 400 block of W. Main Street.
1:20 a.m.: Theft reported in the 500 block of E. Washington Street.
St. Paul Marshal
Sept. 23
4:54 p.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 400 block of Chestnut Court.
