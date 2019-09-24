Decatur County Sheriff’s Department

Arrests

Sept. 23

5:23 a.m.: Sanya Nicole Smith, 23, Greensburg, was arrested in the 600 block of W. Briarwood Way on preliminary charges of neglect of a dependant, possession of meth, and possession of paraphernalia.

3:07 p.m.: Paige Marie Allen, 24, Greensburg, was arrested in the 2000 block of N. Magnolia Court on preliminary charges of neglect of a dependant, possession of marijuana/hashish, maintaining a common nuisance, and possession of paraphernalia.

3:07 p.m.: Weldon Chase Willey, 20, Greensburg, was arrested in the 2000 block of N. Magnolia Court on preliminary charges of neglect of a dependant, possession of marijuana/hashish, maintaining a common nuisance, and possession of paraphernalia.

3:07 p.m.: Brian Keith Woosley, 19, Westport, was arrested in the 2000 block of N. Magnolia Court on preliminary charges of neglect of a dependant, possession of marijuana/hashish, maintaining a common nuisance, and possession of paraphernalia.

6:42 p.m.: Chad A. Bowen, 27, Greensburg, was arrested at Greensburg Walmart Super Center on a preliminary charge of theft.

6:42 p.m.: Analee Rae Powers, 18, Greensburg, was arrested at Greensburg Walmart Super Center on preliminary charges of criminal trespass and theft.

8:14 p.m.: Jorden Tyson Baker, 19, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

10 p.m.: Noe G.J. Santiago, 26, address not listed, was arrested on I-74 at MM 134 on preliminary charges of reckless driving, driving without a license, operating while intoxicated, and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.

10:45 p.m.: Charles Johnson, 333, Indianapolis, was arrested at CR 200 W. and Park Road on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.

Incidents

Sept. 23

10:05 a.m.: Dispute reported in the 400 block of E. North Street.

Greensburg Police Department

Sept. 23

5:23 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 600 block of W. Briarwood Way.

8:53 a.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of S. Franklin Street.

9:27 a.m.: Fight reported in the 200 block of W. Second Street.

2:49 p.m.: Theft reported in the 300 block of W. Sheridan Street.

3:07 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 2000 block of N. Magnolia Court.

4:01 p.m.: Domestic reported inthe 1400 block of W. Brockworth Drive.

6:12 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 900 block of W. Briarwood Way.

8:31 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 1700 block of N. Oakmont Avenue.

8:54 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 300 block of S. Franklin Street.

9:54 p.m.: Theft reported in the 800 block of W. Briarwood Way.

Sept. 24

12:22 a.m.: Trespassing reported in the 400 block of W. Main Street.

1:20 a.m.: Theft reported in the 500 block of E. Washington Street.

St. Paul Marshal

Sept. 23

4:54 p.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 400 block of Chestnut Court.

Tags

Recommended for you