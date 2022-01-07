Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Burney Fire

Jan. 6

2:46 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported at Ind. 46 and CR 450 W.

Clarksburg Fire

Jan. 5

3:57 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at Rush County roads 1000 S. and 500 E.

Decatur Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Jan. 5

10:47 a.m.: Gracie Mae Robbins, 47, Westport, was arrested on three unspecified warrants.

1:30 p.m.: Destany Marie Statzer, 22, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Greensburg Fire

Jan. 6

5:33 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the 500 block of E. Sycamore Trace.

Ripley Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Jan. 5

3:30 p.m.: Nicholas P. Pires, 38, Connersville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

4:07 p.m.: Timothy A. Hook, 34, Milan, was arrested on an unspecified charge.

Westport Fire

Jan. 6

5:23 a.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the 11,000 block of S. Ind. 3.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you