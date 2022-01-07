Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Burney Fire
Jan. 6
2:46 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported at Ind. 46 and CR 450 W.
Clarksburg Fire
Jan. 5
3:57 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at Rush County roads 1000 S. and 500 E.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Jan. 5
10:47 a.m.: Gracie Mae Robbins, 47, Westport, was arrested on three unspecified warrants.
1:30 p.m.: Destany Marie Statzer, 22, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Greensburg Fire
Jan. 6
5:33 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the 500 block of E. Sycamore Trace.
Ripley Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Jan. 5
3:30 p.m.: Nicholas P. Pires, 38, Connersville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
4:07 p.m.: Timothy A. Hook, 34, Milan, was arrested on an unspecified charge.
Westport Fire
Jan. 6
5:23 a.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the 11,000 block of S. Ind. 3.
