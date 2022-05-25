Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Burney Fire
May 23
1:21 p.m.: Crash type unknown reported at Ind. 46 and CR 1050 W. Greensburg also dispatched.
4:15 p.m.: Fire/lines down reported at 7911 W. 100 N.
May 24
10:40 a.m.: Vehicle fire reported at Inds. 46 and 3.
Clarksburg Fire
May 24
12:32 a.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at 10008 Elm Street.
6:29 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at 9146 Long Branch Road.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
May 23
11:53 p.m.: Julian K. Myers, 40, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
May 24
5:46 a.m.: Zachary William Taylor Edmisten, 22, Greensburg, was arrested on two unspecified warrants.
10:43 a.m.: Jeffery A. Smith, 44, Westport, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Franklin Co. Sheriff
Arrests
May 18
8:30 a.m.: Damien L. Irwin, 38, Richmond, was arrested on two unspecified warrants.
9:10 a.m.: Dustin A. Collins, 40, Rushville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
2 p.m.: Jesse T. Meckley, 41, Brookville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
May 20
8:13 p.m.: Kenneth M. Kinnett, 58, Waldron, was arrested on preliminary charges of driving under the influence and operating while intoxicated.
May 21
10:32 p.m.: Kyle T. Jackson, 18, Laurel, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting and operating while intoxicated.
May 23
9:40 a.m.: Nicholas Gregory, 40, New Trenton, was arrested on an unspecified writ.
3:15 p.m.: Joshua B. Isaacs, 39, Connersville, was arrested on two unspecified warrants.
5:04 p.m.: Andrew S. Baker, 20, Jefferson, was arrested on a preliminary charge of marijuana cultivation.
Ripley Co. Sheriff
Arrests
May 23
1:50 p.m.: James E. Dreyer, 27, Moores Hill, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
8:32 p.m.: Tyler A. Davidson, 23, Osgood, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
10:11 p.m.: Shelly K. Poole, 51, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
10:29 p.m.: Gregory A. Huntington, 33, Batesville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
11:20 p.m.: Andrea A. Adams, 37, Holton, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.
11:33 p.m.: Evan N. Krall, 25, Osgood, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
May 21
12:58 a.m.: Joe D. Stanifer II, 46, Franklin, Ohio, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of a Legend drug or precursor, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.
1:51 a.m.: Keith Bradley Green, 45, Connersville, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated, resisting, and possession of stolen property.
May 22
11:06 p.m.: Michael Shannon Emberton, 46, no address listed, was arrested on an unspecified writ.
11:34 p.m.: Eric Lynn Carpenter, 58, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
May 23
5:21 a.m.: Sydney Rose Morris, 21, Knightstown, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating with a BAC of .15 or more and operating while intoxicated.
10:15 a.m.: Brandon Kent Crain, 34, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic assault and disorderly conduct.
11:13 p.m.: Nathaniel David Miller, 21, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of sexual misconduct with a minor/fondling.
May 24
7:41 p.m.: Charles A. Kelly, 34, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting and reckless driving.
10:45 p.m.: Amanda Arlene Curtsinger, 28, Glenwood, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic assault and disorderly conduct.
May 25
12:29 a.m.: William Lee Raisor Jr., 23, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.
12:57 a.m.: Starr Leann Hinton, 20, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana, possession of meth, and possession of paraphernalia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.