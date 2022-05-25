Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Burney Fire

May 23

1:21 p.m.: Crash type unknown reported at Ind. 46 and CR 1050 W. Greensburg also dispatched.

4:15 p.m.: Fire/lines down reported at 7911 W. 100 N.

May 24

10:40 a.m.: Vehicle fire reported at Inds. 46 and 3.

Clarksburg Fire

May 24

12:32 a.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at 10008 Elm Street.

6:29 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at 9146 Long Branch Road.

Decatur Co. Sheriff

Arrests

May 23

11:53 p.m.: Julian K. Myers, 40, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

May 24

5:46 a.m.: Zachary William Taylor Edmisten, 22, Greensburg, was arrested on two unspecified warrants.

10:43 a.m.: Jeffery A. Smith, 44, Westport, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Franklin Co. Sheriff

Arrests

May 18

8:30 a.m.: Damien L. Irwin, 38, Richmond, was arrested on two unspecified warrants.

9:10 a.m.: Dustin A. Collins, 40, Rushville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

2 p.m.: Jesse T. Meckley, 41, Brookville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

May 20

8:13 p.m.: Kenneth M. Kinnett, 58, Waldron, was arrested on preliminary charges of driving under the influence and operating while intoxicated.

May 21

10:32 p.m.: Kyle T. Jackson, 18, Laurel, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting and operating while intoxicated.

May 23

9:40 a.m.: Nicholas Gregory, 40, New Trenton, was arrested on an unspecified writ.

3:15 p.m.: Joshua B. Isaacs, 39, Connersville, was arrested on two unspecified warrants.

5:04 p.m.: Andrew S. Baker, 20, Jefferson, was arrested on a preliminary charge of marijuana cultivation.

Ripley Co. Sheriff

Arrests

May 23

1:50 p.m.: James E. Dreyer, 27, Moores Hill, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

8:32 p.m.: Tyler A. Davidson, 23, Osgood, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

10:11 p.m.: Shelly K. Poole, 51, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

10:29 p.m.: Gregory A. Huntington, 33, Batesville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

11:20 p.m.: Andrea A. Adams, 37, Holton, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.

11:33 p.m.: Evan N. Krall, 25, Osgood, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

Rush Co. Sheriff

Arrests

May 21

12:58 a.m.: Joe D. Stanifer II, 46, Franklin, Ohio, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of a Legend drug or precursor, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.

1:51 a.m.: Keith Bradley Green, 45, Connersville, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated, resisting, and possession of stolen property.

May 22

11:06 p.m.: Michael Shannon Emberton, 46, no address listed, was arrested on an unspecified writ.

11:34 p.m.: Eric Lynn Carpenter, 58, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

May 23

5:21 a.m.: Sydney Rose Morris, 21, Knightstown, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating with a BAC of .15 or more and operating while intoxicated.

10:15 a.m.: Brandon Kent Crain, 34, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic assault and disorderly conduct.

11:13 p.m.: Nathaniel David Miller, 21, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of sexual misconduct with a minor/fondling.

May 24

7:41 p.m.: Charles A. Kelly, 34, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting and reckless driving.

10:45 p.m.: Amanda Arlene Curtsinger, 28, Glenwood, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic assault and disorderly conduct.

May 25

12:29 a.m.: William Lee Raisor Jr., 23, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.

12:57 a.m.: Starr Leann Hinton, 20, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana, possession of meth, and possession of paraphernalia.

