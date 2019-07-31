Decatur County Sheriff's Department
Arrests
July 30
7:14 a.m.: Cameran Schwmika Wayne Dudley, 26, Indianapolis, was arrested on a warrant alleging failure to appear.
4:56 p.m.: Bradly Allen Grever, 27, Indianapolis, was arrested on a warrant alleging failure to appear.
5:09 p.m.: Joshua W. Barber, 35, Greensburg, was arrested in the 500 block of W. Main Street on an unspecified warrant.
8:24 p.m.: Jasmine Marie Carroll, 18, Greensburg, was arrested at Greensburg Walmart Super Center on preliminary charges of theft and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
9:22 p.m.: Ashleigh Michelle Larner, 27, Greensburg, was arrested at Ind. 3 and CR 250 W. on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
July 31
1:20 a.m.: Alexander Wayne Lewis, 22, Connersville, was arrested at West and Michigan on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
Incidents
July 30
5:11 p.m.: Theft reported in the 9300 block of W. CR 1400 S.
6:24 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 2200 block of S. CR 700 W.
6:43 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 1600 block of S. CR 800 E.
July 31
12:12 a.m.: Burglary reported in the 300 block of E. Schott Street, Westport.
Greensburg Police Department
July 30
10:56 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 300 block of W. Bryant Street.
11:13 a.m.: Theft reported in the 200 block of W. Main Street.
3:40 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 1400 block of W. Brockworth Drive.
4:30 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 2000 block of N. Moscow Road.
6:40 p.m.: False license plate reported in the 700 block of W. Greenview Drive.
Westport Marshal
July 30
3:20 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 400 block of W. Washington Street.
Greensburg Fire
July 30
3:40 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 1400 block of W. Brockworth Drive.
