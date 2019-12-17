Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
Dec. 16
10:32 a.m.: Donna F. Vogel, 49, Greensburg, was arrested in the 300 block of S. Ireland Street on two unspecified warrants.
3:40 p.m.: Harry Gabbard, 52, Batesville, was arrested in the 12,000 block of Coon Hunters Road, Batesville, on a preliminary charge of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug.
4:40 p.m.: Heidie Gabbard, 33, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of a Schedule I, II, III, IV or V drug.
8:30 p.m.: Jennifer Lee McCreary, 48, Vernon, was arrested at Ind. 3 and Main Street on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
Incidents
Dec. 16
5:16 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 7300 block of N. Old U.S. Hwy. 421.
Dec. 17
4:52 a.m.: Weather-related property damage reported at Ind. 46 and Boulevard Road.
Greensburg Police Department
Dec. 16
5:58 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 1400 block of N. Michigan Avenue.
6:12 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 1400 block of N. Michigan Avenue.
1:01 p.m: Crimes against a child reported in the 3100 block of N. Ind. 3.
10:29 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 1000 block of N. Broadway Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.