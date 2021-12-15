Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Clarksburg Fire
Dec. 13
6:33 p.m.: Brush fire reported at Ind. 3 and CR 400 N.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Dec. 13
3:08 p.m.: Jonah Edward Clark, 26, of Rushville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Dec. 14
12:20 p.m.: Libby Jane Henningsen, 25, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and possession of a syringe.
3:59 p.m.: Johnathon Allen Burbridge, 30, Laurel, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Dec. 10
9:05 p.m.: Jeffrey A. Smith, 47, Leoma, Tennessee, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of cocaine/narcotic, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and resisting.
Dec. 14
5:13 p.m.: Jordan Michael Palmer, 27, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.