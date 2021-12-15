Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Clarksburg Fire

Dec. 13

6:33 p.m.: Brush fire reported at Ind. 3 and CR 400 N.

Decatur Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Dec. 13

3:08 p.m.: Jonah Edward Clark, 26, of Rushville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Dec. 14

12:20 p.m.: Libby Jane Henningsen, 25, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and possession of a syringe.

3:59 p.m.: Johnathon Allen Burbridge, 30, Laurel, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Rush Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Dec. 10

9:05 p.m.: Jeffrey A. Smith, 47, Leoma, Tennessee, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of cocaine/narcotic, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and resisting.

Dec. 14

5:13 p.m.: Jordan Michael Palmer, 27, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you