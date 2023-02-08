Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Franklin Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Jan. 30

6:50 p.m.: Steven G. Fuchs, 46, Brookville, was arrested on preliminary charges of interfering with the reporting of a crime, disorderly conduct, and domestic battery.

Jan. 31

4:52 p.m.: Andrea J. Houston, 27, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.

Feb. 1

7:41 p.m.: Wesley S. Davis, 22, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.

Greensburg Fire

Feb. 6

8:04 a.m.: Injury accident reported at US Hwy 421 and CR 600 S. Napoleon Fire also dispatched.

Letts Fire

Feb. 6

3:35 p.m.: Vladyslav Korniyenko, 31, Brookville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and driving while suspended with a prior.

5:40 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at 1175 E. 550 N. Westport also dispatched.

