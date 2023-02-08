Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Franklin Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Jan. 30
6:50 p.m.: Steven G. Fuchs, 46, Brookville, was arrested on preliminary charges of interfering with the reporting of a crime, disorderly conduct, and domestic battery.
Jan. 31
4:52 p.m.: Andrea J. Houston, 27, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
Feb. 1
7:41 p.m.: Wesley S. Davis, 22, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
Greensburg Fire
Feb. 6
8:04 a.m.: Injury accident reported at US Hwy 421 and CR 600 S. Napoleon Fire also dispatched.
Letts Fire
Feb. 6
3:35 p.m.: Vladyslav Korniyenko, 31, Brookville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and driving while suspended with a prior.
5:40 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at 1175 E. 550 N. Westport also dispatched.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.