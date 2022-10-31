Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Oct. 29
6:40 p.m.: Bradley Loren McCammant, 38, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
8:11 p.m.: Quentin J. Reed, 37, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
9:26 p.m.: John R. Thompson II, 32, Milroy, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
Oct. 30
5:51 p.m.: Grant Ryan Mitchell Snider, 21, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of robbery.
10:26 p.m.: Eric Ryan Stuart, 47, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.
Greensburg Fire
Oct. 28
3:26 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported at 106 S. Michigan Street, at Dino-Mart/Sinclair.
3:27 p.m.: Crash, type unknown, reported at Ind. 3 and CR 300 N.
Westport Fire
Oct. 29
7:17 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at 3373 W. CR 1000 S., Westport. According to tax records, this property is owned by Bryan and Tina Moore.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Oct. 30
2:19 a.m.: Curtis W. Ingram, 42, Laurel, was arrested on preliminary charges of public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
