Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
Jan. 2
8:23 a.m.: Thomas Patrick Couch, 26, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
4:30 p.m.: Jonathon Kaleb Lee Gahwiller, 23, Greensburg, was arrested in the 1700 block of N. Anderson Street on three unspecified warrants.
5:45 p.m.: Scott Lee Strain, 35, Greensburg, was arrested in the 2000 block of N. Moscow Road on a preliminary charge of domestic battery by a person over 18 years of age on a person under 14 years of age.
7:19 p.m.: Dalton Lane Wilder, 18, Greensburg, was arrested in the 300 block of E. Central Avenue on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness, criminal mischief, possession of marijuana/hashish, and possession of paraphernalia.
Jan. 3
12:33 a.m.: Ethan Ryker Peele, 18, Westport, was arrested in the 11,000 block of S. CR 700 W. on a preliminary charge of confinement.
12:33 a.m.: Kamonica Lela Peele, 29, Westport, was arrested in the 11,000 block of S. CR 700 W. on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
12:33 a.m.: Nathan M. Peele, 40, Westport, was arrested in the 11,000 block of S. CR 700 W. on a preliminary charge of confinement.
Incidents
Jan. 3
12:33 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 11,000 block of S. CR 700 W.
Greensburg Police Department
Jan. 2
12:52 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 300 block of E. Fourth Street.
5:26 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 200 block of W. Main Street.
5:45 p.m.: Battery reported in the 2000 block of N. Moscow Road.
7:19 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 300 block of E. Central Avenue.
7:24 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 2000 block of N. Magnolia Court.
9:40 p.m.: Disorderly person reported in the 1900 block of N. Lincoln Street.
