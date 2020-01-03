Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Decatur County Sheriff’s Department

Arrests

Jan. 2

8:23 a.m.: Thomas Patrick Couch, 26, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

4:30 p.m.: Jonathon Kaleb Lee Gahwiller, 23, Greensburg, was arrested in the 1700 block of N. Anderson Street on three unspecified warrants.

5:45 p.m.: Scott Lee Strain, 35, Greensburg, was arrested in the 2000 block of N. Moscow Road on a preliminary charge of domestic battery by a person over 18 years of age on a person under 14 years of age.

7:19 p.m.: Dalton Lane Wilder, 18, Greensburg, was arrested in the 300 block of E. Central Avenue on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness, criminal mischief, possession of marijuana/hashish, and possession of paraphernalia.

Jan. 3

12:33 a.m.: Ethan Ryker Peele, 18, Westport, was arrested in the 11,000 block of S. CR 700 W. on a preliminary charge of confinement.

12:33 a.m.: Kamonica Lela Peele, 29, Westport, was arrested in the 11,000 block of S. CR 700 W. on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

12:33 a.m.: Nathan M. Peele, 40, Westport, was arrested in the 11,000 block of S. CR 700 W. on a preliminary charge of confinement.

Incidents

Jan. 3

12:33 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 11,000 block of S. CR 700 W.

Greensburg Police Department

Jan. 2

12:52 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 300 block of E. Fourth Street.

5:26 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 200 block of W. Main Street.

5:45 p.m.: Battery reported in the 2000 block of N. Moscow Road.

7:19 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 300 block of E. Central Avenue.

7:24 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 2000 block of N. Magnolia Court.

9:40 p.m.: Disorderly person reported in the 1900 block of N. Lincoln Street.

