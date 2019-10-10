Decatur County Sheriff's Department

Arrests

Oct. 9

3:09 p.m.: Gerald Lee Mitchell, 37, Peru, was arrested on I-74 at westbound MM 131 on preliminary charges of possession/use of a Legend drug or precursor, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.

4:37 p.m.: Brook NicoleBlankenship, 21, Connersville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

4:37 p.m.: Roger Allan Padgett, 25, Connersville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

5:51 p.m.: Christopher G. Becker, 41, Greensburg, was arrested on Greensburg Walmart Super Center on an unspecified warrant as well as a preliminary charge of theft.

7:49 p.m.: Alexander Lee Garris, 22, Greensburg, was arrested in the 4400 block of CR 700 S. on a preliminary charge of probation violation.

9:52 p.m.: Joseph Lee Fleener, 23, Greensburg, was arrested at Carver and Sixth on a warrant alleging failure to appear.

10:44 p.m.: Tyetta Jolee Palmer, 30, Milan, was arrested in the 900 block of W. Ann Blvd. on an unspecified warrant.

Incidents

Oct. 9

5:15 a.m.: Theft reported at U.S. Hwy. 421 and CR 650 N.

6:10 a.m.: Illegal burn reported at Lake McCoy/Crestwood Mobile Home Park.

4:15 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 1600 block of S. West Street.

6:24 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported on the walking trails at Rebekah Park.

7:49 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 4400 block of W. CR 700 S.

Greensburg Police Department

Oct. 9

8:26 a.m.: Attempted break-in reported at Broadway and McKee.

8:42 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 600 block of S. Boulevard Road.

1:30 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 700 block of W. Briarwood Way.

3:09 p.m.: Drug investigation reported on I-74 at westbound MM 131.

4:22 p.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 1500 block of N. Hessler Blvd.

9:41 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 200 block of W. Main Street.

Oct. 10

12:18 a.m.: Dispute reported in the 900 block of N. Anderson Street.

12:58 a.m.: Dispute reported in the 1000 block of N. Anderson Street.

Westport Marshal

Oct. 9

4:15 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 1600 block of S. West Street.

Greensburg Fire Department

Oct. 9

7:30 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 1900 block of W. CR 250 N.

Letts Fire Department

Oct. 9

5:18 p.m.: Brush fire reported in the 7200 block of S. Ind. 3.

Napoleon Fire Department

Oct. 9

7:03 p.m.: Illegal burn reported in the 8300 block of E. CR 210 S. New Point Fire Department also dispatched.

Westport Fire Department

Oct. 9

5:07 p.m.: Illegal burn reported in the 9800 block of S. CR 800 W.

