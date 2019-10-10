Decatur County Sheriff's Department
Arrests
Oct. 9
3:09 p.m.: Gerald Lee Mitchell, 37, Peru, was arrested on I-74 at westbound MM 131 on preliminary charges of possession/use of a Legend drug or precursor, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.
4:37 p.m.: Brook NicoleBlankenship, 21, Connersville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
4:37 p.m.: Roger Allan Padgett, 25, Connersville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
5:51 p.m.: Christopher G. Becker, 41, Greensburg, was arrested on Greensburg Walmart Super Center on an unspecified warrant as well as a preliminary charge of theft.
7:49 p.m.: Alexander Lee Garris, 22, Greensburg, was arrested in the 4400 block of CR 700 S. on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
9:52 p.m.: Joseph Lee Fleener, 23, Greensburg, was arrested at Carver and Sixth on a warrant alleging failure to appear.
10:44 p.m.: Tyetta Jolee Palmer, 30, Milan, was arrested in the 900 block of W. Ann Blvd. on an unspecified warrant.
Incidents
Oct. 9
5:15 a.m.: Theft reported at U.S. Hwy. 421 and CR 650 N.
6:10 a.m.: Illegal burn reported at Lake McCoy/Crestwood Mobile Home Park.
4:15 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 1600 block of S. West Street.
6:24 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported on the walking trails at Rebekah Park.
7:49 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 4400 block of W. CR 700 S.
Greensburg Police Department
Oct. 9
8:26 a.m.: Attempted break-in reported at Broadway and McKee.
8:42 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 600 block of S. Boulevard Road.
1:30 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 700 block of W. Briarwood Way.
3:09 p.m.: Drug investigation reported on I-74 at westbound MM 131.
4:22 p.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 1500 block of N. Hessler Blvd.
6:24 p.m.: 6:24 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported on the walking trails at Rebekah Park.
9:41 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 200 block of W. Main Street.
Oct. 10
12:18 a.m.: Dispute reported in the 900 block of N. Anderson Street.
12:58 a.m.: Dispute reported in the 1000 block of N. Anderson Street.
Westport Marshal
Oct. 9
4:15 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 1600 block of S. West Street.
Greensburg Fire Department
Oct. 9
6:10 a.m.: 6:10 a.m.: Illegal burn reported at Lake McCoy/Crestwood Mobile Home Park.
7:30 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 1900 block of W. CR 250 N.
Letts Fire Department
Oct. 9
5:18 p.m.: Brush fire reported in the 7200 block of S. Ind. 3.
Napoleon Fire Department
Oct. 9
7:03 p.m.: Illegal burn reported in the 8300 block of E. CR 210 S. New Point Fire Department also dispatched.
Westport Fire Department
Oct. 9
5:07 p.m.: Illegal burn reported in the 9800 block of S. CR 800 W.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.