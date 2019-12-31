Decatur County Sheriff’s Department

Arrests

Dec. 30

11:12 a.m.: Grant Ian Norris, 36, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

7:47 p.m.: Christian Paul Anderson, 21, New Point, was arrested in the 200 block of S. CR 845 E. on a preliminary charge of criminal recklessness while armed.

7:47 p.m.: Logan Gary Smith, 20, Cross Plains, was arrested in the 200 block of S. CR 845 E. on a preliminary charge of illegal possession/consumption of alcohol by a minor.

Dec. 31

2:41 a.m.: Hunter Gregory Raeth, 20, Greensburg, was arrested in the 1000 block of N. Tralan Drive on preliminary charges of disorderly conduct, intimidation, and public intoxication.

Incidents

Dec. 30

10:44 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 2200 block of N. Ind. 3.

4:51 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 5800 block of N. Ind. 3.

7:47 p.m.: Shots fired reported in the 200 block of S. CR 845 E.

8:30 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 7400 block of W. CR 105 N.

10:14 p.m.: Shots fired reported in the 7500 block of W. Ind. 46.

Dec. 31

1:33 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 300 block of E. Main Street, Westport.

Greensburg Police Department

Dec. 30

10:44 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 2200 block of N. Ind. 3.

11:12 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 300 block of S. Ireland Street.

9:41 p.m.: Disturbance reported at Hendricks and Carver.

11:36 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Anderson and Fourth.

Dec. 31

2:41 a.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 1000 block of N. Tralan Drive.

3:56 a.m.: Harassment reported in the 2100 block of N. Edgewater Drive.

New Point Marshal

Dec. 30

7:47 p.m.: Shots fired reported in the 200 block of S. CR 845 E.

Clarksburg Volunteer Fire Department

Dec. 30

4:51 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 5800 block of N. Ind. 3. The Greensburg Fire Department also was dispatched to the scene.

Tags

Recommended for you