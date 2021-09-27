Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
Sept. 24
10:59 a.m.: Robert A. Coons, 57, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
2:22 p.m.: Andrea Nicole Rice, 38, Anderson, was arrested on a preliminary charge of disorderly conduct.
Sept. 26
1:40 a.m.: Zachary Lee Coyle, 18, Grand Bay, Alabama, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.
8:52 p.m.: James L. Catron Sr., 54, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
Sept. 20
2 p.m.: Christopher G. Hunter, 30, Cambridge City, was arrested on an unspecified writ.
11:13 p.m.: Wilhelmina C. McDaniel, 47, Laurel, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated, driving under the influence, and possession of meth.
Sept. 21
9:11 p.m.: Daniel Marshall, 50, Brookville, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
Sept. 22
11:03 a.m.: Latosha A. Allen, 32, Connersville, was arrested on an unspecified writ.
Sept. 23
6:30 p.m.: Amy J. Marshall, 45, Laurel, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Sept. 25
2 p.m.: Roger D. Buchanan, 50, Connersville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
5:06 p.m.: April L. McGuire, 44, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana.
5:06 p.m.: Kristi R. Seals, 40, Laurel, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana and resisting.
Sept. 27
7:37 a.m.: Shawnya A. Zurborg, 37, Connersville, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal trespass and residential entry.
11:40 a.m.: David L. Powell, 31, Richmond, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Ripley Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
Sept. 26
10:39 p.m.: Julie E. Heist, 41, Fort Wright, Kentucky, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.