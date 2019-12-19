Decatur County Sheriff's Department
Arrests
Dec. 18
7:34 a.m.: Gracie Mae Peppers, 45, Westport, was arrested in the 2000 block of W. Briarwood Way on an unspecified warrant.
9:01 a.m.: Rebecca Lynn McInnis, 44, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
1:05 p.m.: Donald J. Boatman, 47, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
1:23 p.m.: Ronnie L. Moon, 50, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
1:49 p.m.: Stephanie Kay Quinlan, 34, Manilla, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Incidents
Dec. 18
7:34 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 2000 block of W. Briarwood Way.
2:22 p.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 2800 block of N. CR 500 W.
Greensburg Police Department
Dec. 18
7:34 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 2000 block of W. Briarwood Way.
7:59 a.m.: Dispute reported in the 300 block of W. Scoby Street.
2:01 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 300 block of E. 10th Street.
2:47 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 1000 block of E. Barachel Lane.
6:14 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Ireland and Park.
8:52 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the 100 block of N. Lincoln Street.
Westport Marshal
Dec. 18
12:19 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 200 block of E. Johnson Avenue.
6:46 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 11,000 block of S. CR 60 SW.
Greensburg Fire Department
Dec. 18
8:52 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the 100 block of N. Lincoln Street.
Letts Fire Department
Dec. 18
6:46 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 11,000 block of S. CR 60 SW. The Millhousen, Napoleon and Westport fire departments also were dispatched to the scene.
