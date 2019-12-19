Decatur County Sheriff's Department

Arrests

Dec. 18

7:34 a.m.: Gracie Mae Peppers, 45, Westport, was arrested in the 2000 block of W. Briarwood Way on an unspecified warrant.

9:01 a.m.: Rebecca Lynn McInnis, 44, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

1:05 p.m.: Donald J. Boatman, 47, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.

1:23 p.m.: Ronnie L. Moon, 50, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

1:49 p.m.: Stephanie Kay Quinlan, 34, Manilla, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Incidents

Dec. 18

7:34 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 2000 block of W. Briarwood Way.

2:22 p.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 2800 block of N. CR 500 W.

Greensburg Police Department

Dec. 18

7:34 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 2000 block of W. Briarwood Way.

7:59 a.m.: Dispute reported in the 300 block of W. Scoby Street.

2:01 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 300 block of E. 10th Street.

2:47 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 1000 block of E. Barachel Lane.

6:14 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Ireland and Park.

8:52 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the 100 block of N. Lincoln Street.

Westport Marshal

Dec. 18

12:19 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 200 block of E. Johnson Avenue.

6:46 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 11,000 block of S. CR 60 SW.

Greensburg Fire Department

Dec. 18

8:52 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the 100 block of N. Lincoln Street.

Letts Fire Department

Dec. 18

6:46 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 11,000 block of S. CR 60 SW. The Millhousen, Napoleon and Westport fire departments also were dispatched to the scene.

Tags

Recommended for you