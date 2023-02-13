Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Feb. 10
12:26 p.m.: Adam W. Johnson, 40, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of theft.
11:13 p.m.: Skyler D. Campbell, 29, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and driving while suspended with a prior.
Feb. 11
1:23 a.m.: Catarina Diane Alfred, 2;9, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
9:44 p.m.: Amanda Marie Fischer, 35, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated with a passenger less than 18 years of age.
Feb, 12
2:54 p.m.: Marvin Aguilar Reynoso, 28, Covington, Kentucky, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while never obtaining a license with a prior.
Greensburg Fire
Feb. 11
8:30 a.m.: Elevator rescue reported at Skybird Manor, 302 E. 10th Street.
1:14 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at 1105 S. Michigan Avenue.
Feb. 12
5:42 p.m.: Brush fire reported at 1635 S. Mill Creek Road, Greensburg.
New Point Fire
Feb. 11
1:17 p.m.: Controlled burn reported at 9284 E. CR 150 S.
1:10 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported out of county at 3750 N. CR 75 W. St. Paul was also dispatched.
St. Paul Fire
Feb. 11
5:53 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the 7800 block of N. Old U.S. Hwy. 421, St. Paul.
Ripley Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Feb. 13
1:15 a.m.: Daniel C. McLaughlin, 35, Sunman, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of a schedule I, II, III, IV or V drug.
