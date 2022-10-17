Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Burney Fire
Oct. 14
5:38 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at 4898 N. 575 E.
Clarksburg Fire
Oct. 14
9:21 a.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at 803 E. Santee Drive. Westport Fire also dispatched.
7:39 p.m.: Structure fire reported at 6829 E. 640 N.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Oct. 14
5:51 a.m.: Christopher Dale Jones, 21, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of theft.
Oct. 15
3:15 a.m.: Nicholas Allen Gayle, 39, Shelbyville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
Oct. 16
2:32 p.m.: Lauren Sue Heaston, 22, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of theft.
Oct. 17
2:24 a.m.: John Lee Irvin Jr., 30, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
Greensburg Fire
Oct. 14
3:47 p.m.: Injury accident reported at Ind. 3 and Freeland Road.
Millhousen Fire
Oct. 14
7:10 a.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at 8283 N. 725 W., Ripley County.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Oct. 16
12:19 a.m.: Garry D. Jackson, 68, Connersville, was arrested on preliminary charges of habitual traffic violator (lifetime), and operating while intoxicated.
8:29 p.m.: Elijah Jordan Ray, 30, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of invasion of privacy.
9:38 p.m.: Meryssa Gail Gray, 30, Muncie, was arrested on preliminary charges of violation of a driving suspension order, possession of marijuana, dealing marijuana, a synthetic urine charge, and possession of paraphernalia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.