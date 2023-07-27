Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
July 24
9:49 a.m.: David Earl Bowles Jr., 45, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of disorderly conduct, intimidation, and public intoxication.
Franklin Co. Sheriff
Arrests
July 19
5:49 p.m.: Christopher A. Schene, 24, Oldenburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
July 21
8:45 p.m.: Jason D. Fletcher, 45, New Trenton, was arrested on a preliminary charge of inappropriate communication with a child.
July 22
6:30 p.m.: Casey L. Erdman, 26, Ludlow, Kentucky, was arrested on preliminary charges of chemical test refusal and operating a motorboat while intoxicated.
July 23
12:56 a.m.: Levi B. Thompson, 21, Metamora, was arrested on a preliminary charge of battery.
12:56 a.m.: Randy Thompson Jr., 22, Metamora, was arrested on a preliminary charge of interfering with the reporting of a crime.
1:09 p.m.: Aaron F. Irwin, 28, Covington, Kentucky, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
July 24
11:12 a.m.: Nichole M. Hannebaum, 41, Richmond, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana and operating while intoxicated.
Greensburg Fire
July 24
5:59 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at 333 S. Mulberry Street.
July 25
2:05 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported at 1630 W. Park Road.
Ripley Co. Sheriff
Arrests
July 24
11:14 p.m.: Gregory C. King, 31, Osgood, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery against a public safety official, disorderly conduct, and resisting.
