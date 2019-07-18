Decatur County Sheriff's Department

Arrests

July 17

6:36 p.m.: Roy M. Middendorf III, 41, Greensburg, was arrested in the 100 block of W. Forsythe Street on two warrants alleging probation violation.

10:18 p.m.: Floyd James Gabbard, 50, Greensburg, was arrested in the 300 block of N. Carver Street on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.

10:18 p.m.: Brad Lee Sullivan, 31, Columbus, was arrested in the 300 block of N. Carver Street on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.

July 18

1:32 a.m.: Michael Joseph Zapfe, 18, Greensburg, was arrested at Central and CR 80 NE on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana/hashish.

Incidents

July 17

4:17 p.m.: Theft reported in the 4900 block of W. CR 300 S.

10:36 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported at CR 900 N. and 600 E.

11:15 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 500 block of S. CR 600 E.

Greensburg Police Department

July 17

8:50 a.m.: Dispute reported in the 300 block of N. Jackson Street.

12:10 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 300 block of W. Forsythe Street.

6:53 p.m.: Theft reported in the 500 block of N. Ohio Street.

July 18

1:32 a.m.: Drug investigation reported at Central and CR 80 NE.

Greensburg Fire

July 17

12:10 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 300 block of W. Forsythe Street.

