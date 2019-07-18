Decatur County Sheriff's Department
Arrests
July 17
6:36 p.m.: Roy M. Middendorf III, 41, Greensburg, was arrested in the 100 block of W. Forsythe Street on two warrants alleging probation violation.
10:18 p.m.: Floyd James Gabbard, 50, Greensburg, was arrested in the 300 block of N. Carver Street on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.
10:18 p.m.: Brad Lee Sullivan, 31, Columbus, was arrested in the 300 block of N. Carver Street on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.
July 18
1:32 a.m.: Michael Joseph Zapfe, 18, Greensburg, was arrested at Central and CR 80 NE on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana/hashish.
Incidents
July 17
4:17 p.m.: Theft reported in the 4900 block of W. CR 300 S.
10:36 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported at CR 900 N. and 600 E.
11:15 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 500 block of S. CR 600 E.
Greensburg Police Department
July 17
8:50 a.m.: Dispute reported in the 300 block of N. Jackson Street.
12:10 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 300 block of W. Forsythe Street.
6:53 p.m.: Theft reported in the 500 block of N. Ohio Street.
July 18
1:32 a.m.: Drug investigation reported at Central and CR 80 NE.
Greensburg Fire
July 17
12:10 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 300 block of W. Forsythe Street.
