Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
March 25
1:53 p.m.: Philip R. Coldiron, 48, Richmond, Kentucky, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
March 26
10:43 a.m.: Steven Nicholas MacGill, 35, Columbus, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
4:52 p.m.: Charles Lee Hyden, 36, Shelbyville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana.
March 27
2:32 a.m.: James Robert Howard, 69, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana and possession of meth.
2:52 p.m.: Tyler Theo Meadows, 30, Seymour, was arrested on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.
Franklin Co. Sheriff
Arrests
March 22
11:28 a. m.: Amanda E. Ryles, 31, Hebron, Kentucky, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of a controlled substance.
7:14 p.m.: Bradley D. Pierce, 31, Metamora, was arrested on an unspecified writ.
March 23
8:04 a.m.: Christopher P. Schoenfeld, 37, Hagerstown, was arrested on an unspecified writ.
March 27
3:22 p.m.: Jackie B. Johnson Jr., 52, Laurel, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Greensburg Fire Dept.
March 26
6:42 p.m.: Illegal burn reported at 316 E. Main Street.
March 27
5:49 a.m.: Injury accident reported at 1903 N. Lincoln Street, at McDonald’s.
