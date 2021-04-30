Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
April 28
1:17 p.m.: Stacy Lynn Hess, 39, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a syringe, dealing meth, possession of marijuana/hashish with a prior conviction, possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, and on an unspecified warrant.
1:17 p.m.: Kyle M. Shields, 37, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a syringe, dealing meth, possession of marijuana/hashish with a prior conviction, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, possession of meth, and possession of paraphernalia.
1:23 p.m.: Jeremy L. Collins, 33, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of a handgun without a license.
1:23 p.m.: Kurtis Alexander Cupp, 24, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of trafficking with an inmate.
April 29, 2021 10:55 a.m.: Donald Mervin Gambrel, 35, Seymour, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
1:56 p.m.: John Scott Jones, 43, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
2:20 p.m.: Brandon Eugene Mansfield, 20, Rushville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Incidents
13:17:38 04/28/21 Drugs / Invest 7143 W STATE RD 46, GREENSBURG.
16:51:21 04/29/21 Drugs / Invest 309 E SYCAMORE ST, WESTPORT.
22:18:50 04/29/21 Shots Fired 405 S EAST ST; SOUTH PARK CEMETARY, GREENSBURG.
00:44:20 04/30/21 Fight 715 E MAIN ST, WESTPORT.
Greenssburg Police Dept.
17:00:41 04/28/21 Attmpt Break In 1820 N MONTGOMERY RD; OMARA FOODS, GREENSBURG.
09:44:34 04/29/21 Crash Pd 1210 W MAIN ST, GREENSBURG.
18:15:37 04/29/21 Crash Lsa BROADWAY / SMITH RD, GREENSBURG.
Rush Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
April 28
9:04 a.m.: Sylvia Mae Knight, 23, Carthage, was arrested on a preliminary charge of theft/receiving stolen property.
11:34 a.m.: Brandon Eugene Mansfield, 20, Rushville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
2:47 p.m.: Laurissa Anne Ervine, 38, Lewisville, was arrested on an unspecified writ of attachment.
5:01 p.m.: Jeremy Donald Foreman, 48, Rushville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Westport Marshal
20:52:32 04/29/21 Crim Mischief OLD COVERED BRIDGE, GREENSBURG.
