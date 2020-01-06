Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff's Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Decatur County Sheriff's Department

Arrests

Jan. 3

10:54 a.m.: Bradley A. Lewis, 35, Flat Rock, was arrested in the 400 block of E. Harrison Street, St. Paul on preliminary charges of theft and residential entry.

6:30 p.m.: Mark Joseph Askins, 47, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

10:31 p.m.: Helen Louise Young, 54, Greensburg, was arrested at Michigan and Monfort on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.

Jan. 4

12:46 a.m.: Kylee Lynn Isenberg, 18, St. Paul, was arrested at Anderson and Michigan on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.

3:14 a.m.: Brandy N. Remmler, 40, St. Paul, was arrested at Michigan and Moscow on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.

Incidents

Jan. 3

10:54 a.m.: Residential entry reported in the 400 block of E. Harrison Street, St. Paul.

Jan. 4

12:12 a.m.: Burglary reported in the 5600 block of N. Ind. 3.

12:10 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 8200 block of E. CR 210 S.

2:24 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 5600 block of N. Ind. 3.

10:43 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported at CR 350 W. and 1000 S.

Jan. 5

12:44 a.m.: Harassment reported in the 4300 block of W. CR 310 N.

11:16 a.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 1900 block of S. CR 1050 W.

1:09 p.m.: Death investigation reported in the 10,000 block of W. CR 1200 S.

5:25 p.m.: Battery reported in the 2000 block of N. Moscow Road.

9:20 p.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 3100 block of W. CR 850 S.

Greensburg Police Department

Jan. 3

2:47 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 2000 block of N. Magnolia Court.

10:11 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 800 block of W. Sheridan Street.

10:47 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 800 block of W. CR 150 N.

11:51 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 800 block of W. CR 150 N.

Jan. 4

1:22 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 100 block of S. Michigan Avenue.

1:48 a.m.: Drug investigation reported on the Charles Buell Walking Trail.

3:58 p.m.: Theft reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.

9:33 p.m.: Theft reported in the 600 block of W. Briarwood Way.

11:53 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 100 block of W. Main Street.

Jan. 5

1:27 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 100 block of E. Washington Street.

4:25 a.m.: Fight reported in the 500 block of N. Broadway Street.

11:50 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 200 block of N. Broadway Street.

11:59 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 500 block of S. Vine Street.

1:19 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 2000 block of N. Magnolia Court.

3:41 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 1900 block of N. Lincoln Street.

5:25 p.m.: Battery reported in the 2000 block of N. Moscow Road.

Westport Marshal

Jan. 3

1:15 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 300 block of E. Mulberry Street.

Greensburg Fire Department

Jan. 5

10:54 a.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 900 block of N. Lakeview Drive.

2:45 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 400 block of E. Minary Lane.

Letts Fire Department

Jan. 3

10:06 a.m.: Fire alarm reported in the 8800 block of S. Ind. 3. Westport Fire Department also dispatched to the scene.

11:32 a.m.: Fire alarm reported in the 8800 block of S. Ind. 3.

Westport Fire Department

Jan. 3

5:31 p.m.: Fire/gas leak reported in the 500 block of N. Range Street.

