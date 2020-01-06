Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff's Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur County Sheriff's Department
Arrests
Jan. 3
10:54 a.m.: Bradley A. Lewis, 35, Flat Rock, was arrested in the 400 block of E. Harrison Street, St. Paul on preliminary charges of theft and residential entry.
6:30 p.m.: Mark Joseph Askins, 47, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
10:31 p.m.: Helen Louise Young, 54, Greensburg, was arrested at Michigan and Monfort on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
Jan. 4
12:46 a.m.: Kylee Lynn Isenberg, 18, St. Paul, was arrested at Anderson and Michigan on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
3:14 a.m.: Brandy N. Remmler, 40, St. Paul, was arrested at Michigan and Moscow on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
Incidents
Jan. 3
10:54 a.m.: Residential entry reported in the 400 block of E. Harrison Street, St. Paul.
Jan. 4
12:12 a.m.: Burglary reported in the 5600 block of N. Ind. 3.
12:10 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 8200 block of E. CR 210 S.
2:24 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 5600 block of N. Ind. 3.
10:43 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported at CR 350 W. and 1000 S.
Jan. 5
12:44 a.m.: Harassment reported in the 4300 block of W. CR 310 N.
11:16 a.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 1900 block of S. CR 1050 W.
1:09 p.m.: Death investigation reported in the 10,000 block of W. CR 1200 S.
5:25 p.m.: Battery reported in the 2000 block of N. Moscow Road.
9:20 p.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 3100 block of W. CR 850 S.
Greensburg Police Department
Jan. 3
2:47 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 2000 block of N. Magnolia Court.
10:11 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 800 block of W. Sheridan Street.
10:47 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 800 block of W. CR 150 N.
11:51 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 800 block of W. CR 150 N.
Jan. 4
1:22 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 100 block of S. Michigan Avenue.
1:48 a.m.: Drug investigation reported on the Charles Buell Walking Trail.
3:58 p.m.: Theft reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.
9:33 p.m.: Theft reported in the 600 block of W. Briarwood Way.
11:53 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 100 block of W. Main Street.
Jan. 5
1:27 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 100 block of E. Washington Street.
4:25 a.m.: Fight reported in the 500 block of N. Broadway Street.
11:50 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 200 block of N. Broadway Street.
11:59 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 500 block of S. Vine Street.
1:19 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 2000 block of N. Magnolia Court.
3:41 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 1900 block of N. Lincoln Street.
5:25 p.m.: Battery reported in the 2000 block of N. Moscow Road.
Westport Marshal
Jan. 3
1:15 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 300 block of E. Mulberry Street.
Greensburg Fire Department
Jan. 5
10:54 a.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 900 block of N. Lakeview Drive.
2:45 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 400 block of E. Minary Lane.
Letts Fire Department
Jan. 3
10:06 a.m.: Fire alarm reported in the 8800 block of S. Ind. 3. Westport Fire Department also dispatched to the scene.
11:32 a.m.: Fire alarm reported in the 8800 block of S. Ind. 3.
Westport Fire Department
Jan. 3
5:31 p.m.: Fire/gas leak reported in the 500 block of N. Range Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.