Decatur County Sheriff’s Department

Arrests

Aug. 22

1:23 p.m.: John E. Hermesch, 62, Greensburg, was arrested in the 1900 block of N. Lincoln Street on preliminary charges of public intoxication and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.

6 p.m.: Daniel J. Dreyer II, 45, no address listed, was arrested in the 400 block of E. Freeland Road on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.

Greensburg Police Department

Aug. 22

8:27 a.m.: Harassment reported in the 2000 block of N. Ind. 3.

10:11 a.m.: Theft reported in the 500 block of N. Michigan Avenue.

5:59 p.m.: Domestic reported at Davidson and Main.

7:35 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 900 block of W. Main Street.

7:41 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 900 block of W. Main Street.

10:08 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1100 block of N. Carver Street.

10:28 p.m.: Drug investigation reported on I-74 at eastbound MM 134.

Greensburg Fire Department

Aug. 22

6:54 p.m.: Illegal burn reported at Ireland and First.

Tags