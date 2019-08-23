Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
Aug. 22
1:23 p.m.: John E. Hermesch, 62, Greensburg, was arrested in the 1900 block of N. Lincoln Street on preliminary charges of public intoxication and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
6 p.m.: Daniel J. Dreyer II, 45, no address listed, was arrested in the 400 block of E. Freeland Road on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.
Greensburg Police Department
Aug. 22
8:27 a.m.: Harassment reported in the 2000 block of N. Ind. 3.
10:11 a.m.: Theft reported in the 500 block of N. Michigan Avenue.
5:59 p.m.: Domestic reported at Davidson and Main.
7:35 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 900 block of W. Main Street.
7:41 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 900 block of W. Main Street.
10:08 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1100 block of N. Carver Street.
10:28 p.m.: Drug investigation reported on I-74 at eastbound MM 134.
Greensburg Fire Department
Aug. 22
6:54 p.m.: Illegal burn reported at Ireland and First.
