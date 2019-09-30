Decatur County Sheriff’s Department

Arrests

Sept. 27

9:13 a.m.: Jeffery R. Sweet, 42, Greensburg, was arrested in the 500 block of E. Main Street on preliminary charges of domestic battery and strangulation.

6:47 p.m.: William S. Stevens, 38, Shelbyville, was arrested in the 2800 block of N. Ind. 3 on preliminary charges of reckless driving and habitual traffic offender.

11:51 p.m.: Stacey Jo Terrell, 41, Indianapolis, was arrested at East and McKee on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/felony.

Sept. 28

1:07 a.m.: Julio A. Rodriguez Cancel, 34, Elsmere, Kentucky, was arrested on I-74 at westbound MM 143 on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana/hashish, possession of paraphernalia, driving without a license, and resisting law enforcement.

10:45 p.m.: Allen Omauri Graham, 22, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested on I-74 at westbound MM 136 on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana/hashish and possession of paraphernalia.

10:45 p.m.: Ronnell Terry Wright, 22, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested on I-74 at westbound MM 136 on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana/hashish and possession of paraphernalia.

Sept. 29

12:20 a.m.: Jacob Grant Brewer, 20, Westport, was arrested in the 1900 block of N. Lincoln Street on preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement, minor possession/consumption of alcohol, reckless driving, and operating while intoxicated/felony.

12:20 a.m.: Logan Wade Shafer, 19, Greensburg, was arrested in the 1900 block of N. Lincoln Street on a preliminary charge minor possession/consumption of alcohol.

3:25 p.m.: Marvin E. Murphy II, 42, Greensburg, was arrested in the 100 block of N. Broadway Street on preliminary charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

6:17 p.m.: Joshua Wayne Barber, 35, Greensburg, was arrested in the 500 block of W. Main Street on a preliminary charge of battery.

6:17 p.m.: Jenny A. Lewis, 40, Greensburg, was arrested in the 500 block of W. Main Street on a preliminary charge of battery.

8:02 p.m.: Thomas Patrick Childre Greene, 31, was arrested in the 1900 block of N. Lincoln Street on preliminary charges of battery and strangulation.

Burney Fire Department

Sept. 27

3:07 p.m.: Brush fire reported in the 5000 block of W. CR 300 S.

Greensburg Fire Department

Sept. 27

3:25 p.m.: Brush fire reported in the 1000 block of E. Israel Street.

St. Paul Fire Department

Sept. 27

3:32 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported at CR 800 W. and 550 S.

Sept. 28

6:45 p.m.: Illegal burn reported in the 6700 block of N. Old U.S. Hwy. 421.

New Point Fire Department

Sept. 29

1:52 p.m.: Brush fire reported at Ind. 46 and S. County Line Road.

