Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
Sept. 27
9:13 a.m.: Jeffery R. Sweet, 42, Greensburg, was arrested in the 500 block of E. Main Street on preliminary charges of domestic battery and strangulation.
6:47 p.m.: William S. Stevens, 38, Shelbyville, was arrested in the 2800 block of N. Ind. 3 on preliminary charges of reckless driving and habitual traffic offender.
11:51 p.m.: Stacey Jo Terrell, 41, Indianapolis, was arrested at East and McKee on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/felony.
Sept. 28
1:07 a.m.: Julio A. Rodriguez Cancel, 34, Elsmere, Kentucky, was arrested on I-74 at westbound MM 143 on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana/hashish, possession of paraphernalia, driving without a license, and resisting law enforcement.
10:45 p.m.: Allen Omauri Graham, 22, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested on I-74 at westbound MM 136 on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana/hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
10:45 p.m.: Ronnell Terry Wright, 22, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested on I-74 at westbound MM 136 on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana/hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
Sept. 29
12:20 a.m.: Jacob Grant Brewer, 20, Westport, was arrested in the 1900 block of N. Lincoln Street on preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement, minor possession/consumption of alcohol, reckless driving, and operating while intoxicated/felony.
12:20 a.m.: Logan Wade Shafer, 19, Greensburg, was arrested in the 1900 block of N. Lincoln Street on a preliminary charge minor possession/consumption of alcohol.
3:25 p.m.: Marvin E. Murphy II, 42, Greensburg, was arrested in the 100 block of N. Broadway Street on preliminary charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
6:17 p.m.: Joshua Wayne Barber, 35, Greensburg, was arrested in the 500 block of W. Main Street on a preliminary charge of battery.
6:17 p.m.: Jenny A. Lewis, 40, Greensburg, was arrested in the 500 block of W. Main Street on a preliminary charge of battery.
8:02 p.m.: Thomas Patrick Childre Greene, 31, was arrested in the 1900 block of N. Lincoln Street on preliminary charges of battery and strangulation.
Burney Fire Department
Sept. 27
3:07 p.m.: Brush fire reported in the 5000 block of W. CR 300 S.
Greensburg Fire Department
Sept. 27
3:25 p.m.: Brush fire reported in the 1000 block of E. Israel Street.
St. Paul Fire Department
Sept. 27
3:32 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported at CR 800 W. and 550 S.
Sept. 28
6:45 p.m.: Illegal burn reported in the 6700 block of N. Old U.S. Hwy. 421.
New Point Fire Department
Sept. 29
1:52 p.m.: Brush fire reported at Ind. 46 and S. County Line Road.
