Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Adams Fire Dept.
Sept. 29
6:05 p.m.: Structure fire reported at 7853 W. CR 100 N., Greensburg. The Burney Fire Department was also dispatched. According to tax records, the property is owned by Joe Hoban Jr.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Sept. 29
6:01 p.m.: Raymond Fugate Jr., 55, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.
Sept. 30
9:02 p.m.: Donald Gene Henry, 48, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon.
10:41 p.m.: Zachary Ryan Losey, 23, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
Ripley Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Sept. 30
8:24 a.m.: Holly A. Braun, 36, Milan, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
1:39 p.m.: William C. Kramer, 23, Holton, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Sept. 24
1:29 p.m.: Cindy S. Cox, 57, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, and probation violation.
1:44 p.m.: Chad Jeremy Dishman, 49, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of auto theft/receiving, possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a syringe, and bond revocation.
2:34 p.m.: Richard D. Motz II, 37, Milroy, was arrested on preliminary charges of intimidation, resisting, and obstruction of justice.
Sept. 26
3 a.m.: Rhonda R. Jones, 49, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.
3:46 a.m.: Brayton Michael Schultz, 22, Falmouth, was arrested on a preliminary charge of leaving the scene of an accident/unattended vehicle.
4:56 p.m.: Steven Albert Parnell, 32, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana.
Sept. 27
6:48 p.m.: Warren Lee Stephen, 36, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
Sept. 28
6:19 p.m.: Joseph Jeremiah Camensky, 26, Michigan City, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness and disorderly conduct.
8:01 p.m.: Jena Kay Collins, 25, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Sept. 29
11:38 a.m.: Travis Lee Fultz, 56, Mays, was arrested on preliminary charges of driving under the influence and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
1:07 p.m.: Jennifer A. Pearson, 36, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
2:37 p.m.: Angela Short, 55, New Castle, was arrested on an unspecified writ.
2:58 p.m.: Rhonda Addison, 49, Springport, was arrested on an unspecified writ.
3:17 p.m.: Holly Craver, 32, Anderson, was arrested on an unspecified writ.
3:40 p.m.: Brian R. Smith, 48, Connersville, was arrested on preliminary charges of driving while suspended, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and carrying an unlawful handgun.
4:41 p.m.: Amy Cupp, 43, New Castle, was arrested on an unspecified writ.
Sept. 30
8:58 a.m.: Cynthia M. Wenhart, 38, Carthage, was arrested on preliminary charges of false informing and leaving the scene of an accident.
St. Paul Fire Dept.
Oct. 1
4:34 a.m.: Structure fire reported at 7880 N. Old U.S. Hwy. 421, St. Paul. Tax records indicate this property is owned by Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores, Inc. The Greensburg and Waldron Fire Departments were also dispatched to the scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.