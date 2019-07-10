Decatur County Sheriff's Department
Arrests
July 9
11:17 p.m.: Marikai Russell, 37, North Vernon, was arrested in the 1300 block of W. Main Street on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana/hashish and operating while intoxicated.
Incidents
July 9
10:22 a.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 400 block of N. Ind. 3, Westport.
10:34 a.m.: Disorderly person reported in the 300 block of N. Ireland Street.
1:58 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 7800 block of N. Old U.S. Hwy. 421.
9 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Ind. 46 and CR 1050 W.
Greensburg Police Department
July 9
10:36 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 1600 block of N. Lincoln Street.
3:20 p.m.: Railroad crossing problem reported in the 700 block of W. Main Street.
7:04 p.m.: Line/poles down reported in the 100 block of W. Forsythe Street.
7:40 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 1400 block of N. Broadway Street.
10:52 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 100 block of S. Franklin Street.
11:01 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.
July 10
1:08 a.m.: Drug investigation reported at First and Lincoln.
Westport Marshal
July 9
5:33 p.m.: Theft reported in the 200 block of S. Poplar Street.
Westport Fire
July 9
8:14 a.m.: Controlled burn reported in the Westport Cemetery.
