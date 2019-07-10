Decatur County Sheriff's Department

Arrests

July 9

11:17 p.m.: Marikai Russell, 37, North Vernon, was arrested in the 1300 block of W. Main Street on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana/hashish and operating while intoxicated.

Incidents

July 9

10:22 a.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 400 block of N. Ind. 3, Westport.

10:34 a.m.: Disorderly person reported in the 300 block of N. Ireland Street.

1:58 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 7800 block of N. Old U.S. Hwy. 421.

9 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Ind. 46 and CR 1050 W.

Greensburg Police Department

July 9

10:36 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 1600 block of N. Lincoln Street.

3:20 p.m.: Railroad crossing problem reported in the 700 block of W. Main Street.

7:04 p.m.: Line/poles down reported in the 100 block of W. Forsythe Street.

7:40 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 1400 block of N. Broadway Street.

10:52 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 100 block of S. Franklin Street.

11:01 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.

July 10

1:08 a.m.: Drug investigation reported at First and Lincoln.

Westport Marshal

July 9

5:33 p.m.: Theft reported in the 200 block of S. Poplar Street.

Westport Fire

July 9

8:14 a.m.: Controlled burn reported in the Westport Cemetery.

