Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Decatur Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Feb. 21

1:13 p.m.: Christian L. Algarin, 32, New Bedford, Massachusetts, was arrested on a preliminary charge of fraud.

1:13 p.m.: Leuris Casado, 18, Jeffersonville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of fraud.

4:21 p.m.: Anthony John Statzer, 22, Edinburgh, was arrested on preliminary charges of neglect of a dependant, possession of a handgun without a license, altered gun identification, possession of marijuana, and operating while never obtaining a license.

4:21 p.m.: Braxton Ray Vanwhy, 21, Edinburgh, was arrested on preliminary charges of neglect of a dependant, altered gun identification, possession of cocaine or a narcotic, and possession of a controlled substance.

Greensburg Fire

Feb. 21

10:16 a.m.: Fire/smoke odor reported at 831 E. Central Avenue. Letts was also dispatched.

Rush Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Feb. 17

6:45 p.m.: Kaytlin Alicia J. Gibbs, 25, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance, and driving while suspended with a prior.

11:22 p.m.: Elijah Jason Foster, 23, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of false informing and disorderly conduct.

Feb. 19

10:12 p.m.: Melonie S. Lucas, 56, Glenwood, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and possession of a controlled substance.

Feb. 20

9:42 p.m.: Michele Britt, 44, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of theft and public intoxication.

Westport Fire

Feb. 21

4:19 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at 9265 N. CR 500 E., Jennings County.

