Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Clarksburg Fire

Feb. 5

3:01 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the 4400 block of N. CR 400 E. Greensburg also dispatched.

Decatur Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Feb. 3

6:33 p.m.: Henry Cooper III, 28, Antioch, Tennessee, was arrested on preliminary charges of deception and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.

Feb. 4

2:33 a.m.: Carlos Efrain Guillen Flores, 24, address not listed, was arrested on preliminary charges of neglect/exploitation of a dependent or endangered adult by not reporting and possession of marijuana.

Feb. 5

12:48 a.m.: Samuel Herbert Marsh, 26, Bargersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

9:54 p.m.: Jennifer Marie Geiling, 29, Shelbyville, was arrested on preliminary charges of escape, neglect of a dependent, dealing cocaine/narcotics, dealing meth, possession of marijuana with a prior, and possession of paraphernalia.

9:54 p.m.: Jerry R. Merrill, 54, Shelbyville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a legend drug, neglect of a depenent, dealing cocaine/narcotics, dealing meth, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.

Greensburg Fire

Feb. 4

6:20 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at 1014 N. Main Street.

Feb. 5

1:11 a.m.: Injury accident reported on the Walmart parking lot.

