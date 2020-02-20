Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
Feb. 19
2:08 p.m.: Trent Burchett, 30, Greensburg was arrested on a preliminary charge of theft.
Feb. 20
1:19 a.m.: Demi Rene Mullins, 27, Westport, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Incidents:
Feb. 19
10:02 p.m.: Shots fired reported in the 300 block of E. Tenth Street.
Feb. 20
1:19 a.m.: Drug investigation in the area of 46 and 250 W.
4:44 a.m.: Theft reported in the 400 block of W. Main Street.
Greensburg Police Department
Feb. 19
8:42 a.m.: Harassment reported in the 2300 block of N. Broadway Street.
10:32 a.m.: Theft reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.
2:08 p.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of N. Lincoln Street.
2:47 p.m.: Theft reported in the 300 block of S. Franklin Street.
6:54 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 1700 block of N. Lincoln Street.
