Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
March 10
2:24 p.m.: Victoria Renee Johnson, 28, Greensburg, was arrested in the 1900 block of N. Carver Street on preliminary charges of battery on a public safety official engaged in official duty, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, and neglect of a dependant.
6:29 p.m.: Anthony Dwayne Sims, 29, Greensburg, was arrested on Ind. 46 at CR 280 W. on an unspecified warrant.
6:29 p.m.: Emily Jayne Walters, 24, Greensburg, was arrested on Ind. 46 at CR 280 W. on an unspecified warrant.
9:22 p.m.: Dawn Kathleen Linville, 46, Greensburg, was arrested in the 200 block of N. Ireland Street on an unspecified warrant.
Incidents
March 10
5:44 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 4500 block of W. CR 300 N.
March 11
12:44 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 700 block of N. Lincoln Street.
Greensburg Police Department
March 10
6:48 a.m.: Death investigation reported in the 1000 block of W. Eighth Street.
6:58 a.m.: Trespassing reported in the 500 block of N. Anderson Street.
10:15 a.m.: Dispute reported in the 5000 block of S. U.S. Hwy. 421.
10:31 a.m.: Sex offense reported in the 700 block of S. Broadway Street.
12:01 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 600 block of W. Park Road.
12:06 p.m.: Trespassing reported at Tree City Village.
2:07 p.m.: Civil dispute reported in the 300 block of N. Carver Street.
3:18 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 1100 block of N. Park Street.
7:32 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Broadway and First.
March 11
12:01 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 300 block of E. Tenth Street.
12:44 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 700 block of N. Lincoln Street.
