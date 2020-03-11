Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Decatur County Sheriff’s Department

Arrests

March 10

2:24 p.m.: Victoria Renee Johnson, 28, Greensburg, was arrested in the 1900 block of N. Carver Street on preliminary charges of battery on a public safety official engaged in official duty, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, and neglect of a dependant.

6:29 p.m.: Anthony Dwayne Sims, 29, Greensburg, was arrested on Ind. 46 at CR 280 W. on an unspecified warrant.

6:29 p.m.: Emily Jayne Walters, 24, Greensburg, was arrested on Ind. 46 at CR 280 W. on an unspecified warrant.

9:22 p.m.: Dawn Kathleen Linville, 46, Greensburg, was arrested in the 200 block of N. Ireland Street on an unspecified warrant.

Incidents

March 10

5:44 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 4500 block of W. CR 300 N.

March 11

12:44 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 700 block of N. Lincoln Street.

Greensburg Police Department

March 10

6:48 a.m.: Death investigation reported in the 1000 block of W. Eighth Street.

6:58 a.m.: Trespassing reported in the 500 block of N. Anderson Street.

10:15 a.m.: Dispute reported in the 5000 block of S. U.S. Hwy. 421.

10:31 a.m.: Sex offense reported in the 700 block of S. Broadway Street.

12:01 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 600 block of W. Park Road.

12:06 p.m.: Trespassing reported at Tree City Village.

2:07 p.m.: Civil dispute reported in the 300 block of N. Carver Street.

3:18 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 1100 block of N. Park Street.

7:32 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Broadway and First.

March 11

12:01 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 300 block of E. Tenth Street.

12:44 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 700 block of N. Lincoln Street.

Tags

Recommended for you