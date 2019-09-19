Decatur County Sheriff’s Department

Arrests

Sept. 18

10:37 a.m.: Elana Shantel Majors, 23, Indianapolis, was arrested on a warrant alleging failure to appear.

5:27 p.m.: Ronald Eugene Minton, 41, Columbus, was arrested in Hartsville on a warrant alleging failure to appear.

Sept. 19

1:33 a.m.: Dakota Christopher McConnell, 23, Greensburg, was arrested at Fourth and Carver on a warrant alleging failure to appear.

3:13 a.m.: Joshua Michael McCance, 26, Greensburg, was arrested on a warrant alleging failure to appear.

Incidents

Sept. 18

6:23 a.m.: Vehicle theft reported at CR 700 W. and Ind. 46.

10:35 a.m.: Shots fired reported in the 3400 block of N. Old U.S. Hwy. 421.

Greensburg Police Department

Sept. 18

8:30 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 200 block of W. Second Street.

3:52 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 600 block of W. Walnut Street.

Burney Fire Department

Sept. 18

3:38 p.m.: Brush fire reported at Ind. 46 and CR 750 W.

