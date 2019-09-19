Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
Sept. 18
10:37 a.m.: Elana Shantel Majors, 23, Indianapolis, was arrested on a warrant alleging failure to appear.
5:27 p.m.: Ronald Eugene Minton, 41, Columbus, was arrested in Hartsville on a warrant alleging failure to appear.
Sept. 19
1:33 a.m.: Dakota Christopher McConnell, 23, Greensburg, was arrested at Fourth and Carver on a warrant alleging failure to appear.
3:13 a.m.: Joshua Michael McCance, 26, Greensburg, was arrested on a warrant alleging failure to appear.
Incidents
Sept. 18
6:23 a.m.: Vehicle theft reported at CR 700 W. and Ind. 46.
10:35 a.m.: Shots fired reported in the 3400 block of N. Old U.S. Hwy. 421.
Greensburg Police Department
Sept. 18
8:30 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 200 block of W. Second Street.
3:52 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 600 block of W. Walnut Street.
Burney Fire Department
Sept. 18
3:38 p.m.: Brush fire reported at Ind. 46 and CR 750 W.
